By now, you are probably aware that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in two trials over the last couple of years instigated by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his legal team. Amber Heard actually testified in both cases, where a variety of topics came up. In fact, during her ex's libel trial in the U.K. the criminal proceedings they faced in 2015 when she illegally smuggled their pups Pistol and Boo into Australia came up. This reportedly led to another investigation, and now a former parliament member in the country has explained why the case really was “serious,” despite some people not taking it so.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO