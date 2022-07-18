ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Times Celebs Annoyed Me By Bragging About How Rich They Are

This week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott faced immense backlash after posing alongside two private his-and-her jets. She captioned the photo, "You wanna take mine or yours?" Besides the environmental ramifications, the whole bragging about being rich thing didn't sit well with people.

Mindy Small / FilmMagic / Getty

Here are 13 other times celebs annoyed me by bragging about how rich they are:

1. When Kylie Jenner — again, ugh — showed off her millions and millions of dollars worth of cars the other day:

2. When Kim Kardashian tweeted this:

sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check &amp; transferring 53 million into our joint account 🤑🤑🤑💰💰💰

@KimKardashian 05:36 AM - 08 Mar 2016

3. When Nina Ali from Real Housewives of Dubai went shopping for a license plate and contemplated purchasing one for millions of dollars:

In Dubai, license plates have sold for more than $33 million. Yup.

Peacock

4. When Paris Hilton had a mini-mansion built for her dog:

@hiltonpets / Via instagram.com

5. When Lil Tay posed with money just to flaunt her cash, LIKE STOP:

"More than your rent 😪😂😂😂😂 , more than your auntie. That’s 200k in cash 😂😂," she wrote on Instagram.

@liltay / Via instagram.com

6. When Jennifer Lopez showed off her COVID-19 quarantine experience:

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good...😊 #StaySafe

@JLo 06:11 PM - 18 Mar 2020

7. And when David Geffen bragged about quarantining on a megayacht in the Caribbean:

@davidgeffen / Via Instagram: @davidgeffen

8. When Dana Wilkey — unprompted — told Camille Grammer that she spent $25,000 on sunglasses:

Bravo

9. When Heather Dubrow revealed on Real Housewives of Orange County she spent $630,000 on cabinetry:

Heather Dubrow / Via youtube.com

10. When 50 Cent showed off his wealth by spelling out "BROKE" in stacks of hundreds:

Instagram: @50cent

11. When Chrissy Teigen talked about how her mom bought AirPods every time she misplaced them:

my mom treats her air pods like they're disposable. buys a few a month. she says they would be easier to not lose if they had....a cord

@chrissyteigen 07:52 PM - 06 Nov 2019

12. When Jeffree Star shared how much he makes in a year:

Like, what celeb would actually reveal how much they make in a year?! Eye roll.

Jeffree Star / Via youtube.com

13. And lastly, when Erika Jayne — who's been accused of conspiring with her attorney ex-husband Tom Girardi of misappropriating client funds — said she spends $40,000 a month on glam:

E!

