The County Delegation has failed Gunstock Mountain, its employees, and ultimately the citizens of Belknap County. Wednesday’s mass resignation of the Gunstock management team was shocking and yet perhaps the only recourse to a situation that was only going to continue to deteriorate. The County Delegation supported appointing new Gunstock Area Commission members who were not the most qualified, but they were politically aligned to a clear agenda to dismantle the very competent and successful management team. The Delegation has also not held its “control group” accountable for the mismanagement of their authority and ultimately county taxpayer dollars. It will be interesting to see how this overspending gets resolved. Will it now conveniently get paid from the Gunstock till?

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO