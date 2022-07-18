ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Orange County ESD #1 increases rescue capabilities, looking for volunteers

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDOR — Orange County Emergency Services District #1 recently received extrication tools funded through a grant from Texas A&M Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. These tools, known...

www.orangeleader.com

kjas.com

LNVA canal spills water into northwest Beaumont neighborhood

A Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday, but fortunately the water only flooded streets and ditches with no reports of water entering houses. Beaumont Police said a wall of the canal collapsed Thursday morning near Major Drive, Tolivar Street, and Keith Road,...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County Sheriff’s Marine Unit takes its mission to the water

When an elderly man had trouble with his boat not starting while out fishing last week during 100-degree weather, he found help from law enforcement. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit stepped in quickly, bringing with them water and basic first aid and were able to tow the man back to shore.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Injuries in 18-wheeler rollover in Newton County

Two injuries reported in a late Thursday afternoon accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in Newton County. The crash occurred shortly after 4:00 at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 1416 & 2460 in the Biloxi Community, about 10 miles east of Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
County
Orange County, TX
Orange County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Vidor, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Orange’s Alvin Granger jumped into canal, saved family of 5 from drowning

Across the river from Orange, in the area called “East Orange,” was a wooden trestle bridge called “The Mile Bridge,” because its length was about a mile. It crossed over the canal that was dredged when the highway was built, and the steel bridge was constructed over the river at the end of Green Avenue. The canal was between six- and 12-feet deep and ran the length of the bridge on both sides.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

OCSO investigating shooting near Havens Road and South Terry Road

ORANGE COUNTY — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting at a home in Orange County near Havens Road and South Terry Road. A white male victim was shot multiples times and deputies have detained one suspect, according to OCSO Sgt. Joey Jacobs. The victim was transported to a Beaumont hospital in serious condition.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

SPECIAL REPORT: Burkeville VFD chief warns of ambulance service issues

BURKEVILLE (KFDM) — As long as he can remember, Chief Charles Duckworth of the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department says ambulance service has been an issue for the area. While Jasper County and ESD #4 recently signed a contract with Allegiance Mobile Health for service, Newton County has not. Newton has been dependent on Allegiance letting the county have one ambulance free of charge. The company did not want to leave an area void of an ambulance.
BURKEVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County Commissioners hear law enforcement appeal for better pay

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman along with Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan and former Jasper and Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles were at the Monday meeting of the Jasper County Commissioners Court to plead the case for increased salaries for those involved in Jasper County law enforcement. Newman introduced different individuals from the jail, training, and mental health deputies and others - all saying similar things…the need for better pay. Newman said, “You can’t blame someone for going 30 miles down the road for a $10.00 an hour increase in pay.” Jasper County paid more than $360,000.00 in the past three years for training, but a good portion of that money paid for training deputies that take that training and go somewhere else to work.
therecordlive.com

West Orange Tables RV Park Request

Construction of a possible recreational vehicle park in West Orange is on hold for now. It took over thirty minutes of discussion and three votes of the West Orange City Council before the request for construction of the RV park was tabled on Monday, July 18, until further review. Vice...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

1 shot multiple multiple times, another arrested near Vidor

VIDOR — A man was shot multiple times and another man detained by law enforcement in Vidor Thursday. Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Joey Jacobs said authorities received the first call of shots fired at 4:22 p.m. for the violence in the 2000 block of Havens Road, which is near Ella Lane.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Juvenile crime in Beaumont is a growing concern

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilmen Taylor Neild confronted a juvenile burglarizing his garage. Neild was okay and was able to hold the suspect down until police arrived. Is this an indicator of an uptick in juvenile crime?. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 11-17

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 11 to July 17:. Sommer Billingsley, 38, other agency warrant(s) Aslynn Achord, 18, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container. Donny Thomas, 40, other agency warrant(s) Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July...
PORT NECHES, TX
thevindicator.com

Big plans for Trinity at Port of Liberty announced by TRA at LCHC meeting

Monday evening, July 18th, more than 40 Liberty County Historical Commission members and attendees after a short business session, enjoyed “Rollin’ Rollin’ Down the River: Early Steamboats in the 19th-Century in Liberty County.” The program, presented by County Chair, Linda Jamison included early history of the Trinity River, the steamboats which served passengers, delivered goods to market, and brought goods from markets in Galveston, New Orleans and other ports to towns, settlements and plantations lining the river. After the informative program including a slideshow of photos and drawings of some of these early vessels, a lively discussion was held with attendees sharing their expertise on the steam mechanisms which were wood fueled and kept these early side-wheelers, and paddle-wheelers chugging along the river and gulf.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Entergy details power outage planned Thursday in Port Arthur

Entergy is planning a power outage Thursday in Port Arthur. The outage is planned from 7 to 9:30 a.m., impacting portions of the 1500 to 2300 blocks of 17th Street, 1500 to 2300 blocks of Gulfway Drive, 1700 block of Lake Charles Avenue and 1700 block of Memphis Avenue. “We...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Woman killed in two-car accident on SH 146 N

A 28-year-old woman was killed around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday north of Rye about one mile south of the Polk-Liberty County line. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the woman was traveling in a 2018 Kia and was pulling out of a private drive just prior to the accident.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

