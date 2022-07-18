Orange County ESD #1 increases rescue capabilities, looking for volunteers

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman along with Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan and former Jasper and Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles were at the Monday meeting of the Jasper County Commissioners Court to plead the case for increased salaries for those involved in Jasper County law enforcement. Newman introduced different individuals from the jail, training, and mental health deputies and others - all saying similar things…the need for better pay. Newman said, “You can’t blame someone for going 30 miles down the road for a $10.00 an hour increase in pay.” Jasper County paid more than $360,000.00 in the past three years for training, but a good portion of that money paid for training deputies that take that training and go somewhere else to work.

2 DAYS AGO