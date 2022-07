Antonio Darden’s description of his exhibit Rico is heart-wrenching. “I had an older brother. Everyone thought we were twins. In 2018 he was shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol officer,” he begins. “I am the last one left of my immediate family,” he writes in closing. “Good grief.” Darden channels this tragedy, his anger and grief into artwork that he calls “self-aware, irreverent and cumbered with despair.” Through August 28 at THE END Project Space, 1870 Murphy Avenue S.W.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO