Portuguese Chicken Restaurant Tio Pepe Is Now Closed

By Nadia Chaudhury
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTio Pepe, the Portuguese-style fast-casual chicken restaurant up in the Linc, is now closed permanently. The restaurant’s last day at 6406 North I-35 was sometime in July. Owner Pepe Garcia announced his restaurant’s...

austin.eater.com

