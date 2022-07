JAMESTOWN – We’ll hang onto a few showers and thunderstorms for Friday as the humidity stays in place through the weekend before some relief arrives early next week. We’re under the influence of a cold front that moved through last night, but the clouds have been stubborn to clear out this afternoon. WE will have another chance for showers and a few rumbles on Friday while the humidity stays with us through the weekend. However, some relief in the humidity department will be on the way for early next week.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO