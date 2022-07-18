ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Georgia Guidestones and Their Demise

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 40 years, a strange, Stonehenge-like monument with a mysterious creator stood in...

Alina Andras

3 gorgeous but underrated places in Georgia

Have you ever been to Georgia? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you should know that you are missing out on some stunning scenery. While it is true that Georgia is not one of the most popular holiday destinations among Americans, it is definitely a place that is worth exploring.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in Georgia

If you have never been to Georgia, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While it is not as popular as other states, like South Carolina or Florida, for example, Georgia is still a great travel destination. There are plenty of beautiful places to choose from and there is something for everybody.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia's Abrams tries to one-up Kemp in call for payments

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams’ call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians,” Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough. She noted that the state had just ended a fiscal year where it could run a surplus in the neighborhood of $5 billion and that another $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief that Kemp can spend without legislative approval has arrived in state bank accounts.
Thrillist

7 Reasons to Drive to Madison, Georgia

Gas prices are finally starting to go down a bit, so now is the perfect time to go on a mini road trip. While we can’t stress just how much we love Atlanta, it doesn’t hurt to get out of the city and explore the rest of Georgia every once in a while, whether that means heading north for Blue Ridge or Helen or hitting 85 South to visit LaGrange. On the off-chance that you’ve already heeded our advice and hit all of those places, don’t worry because we’ve got another low-key destination ready for you: Madison, Georgia.
The Associated Press

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The local economic development agency that worked with Georgia officials in recruiting Hyundai Motor Group to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah approved its portions of the deal Tuesday, though details of tax breaks and other incentives have yet to be disclosed.
Narcity

These Counties Have The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In Georgia This July

As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths for 89 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of cases...
