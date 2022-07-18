ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
32 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 32 year-old man that took place on Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore. According...

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in west Baltimore just before midnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of Winchester Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Searching for Missing Boy

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is asking neighbors to help them locate 13-year-old Sheldon Smith. Sheldon was reported missing on July 21, 2022, from the 6100 block of Chinquapin Parkway. He was last seen in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue wearing a white t-shirt, burgundy sweatpants and black flip-flops.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

79-year-old man, 31-year-old man wounded in separate Baltimore shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were shot Wednesday night in separate incidents in Baltimore, city police said. Around 8 p.m., police were called to the unit block of York Court on the edge of North Baltimore's Pen Lucy section after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the calf.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men injured in west Baltimore shooting Wednesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were shot in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. At around 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived in the area and found a crime scene in the 1500 block of Baker Street. Officers discovered...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police First District is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who shot a man on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place yesterday on the 1300 block of Canal Street in Southwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:28 pm, members...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Persons Of Interest Sought By Homicide Investigators In Baltimore

Surveillance images of persons of interest connected to the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore have been released, officials say. Police are looking to identify the persons of interest pictured in the investigation of the death of Devin Nathaniel Young in the 800 block of South Hanover Street around 3 a.m., June 25, according to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Shooting Report For Baltimore Area: July 20

Authorities have released details on shootings in the Baltimore area on Wednesday, July 20. In the 3300 block of Powhatan Avenue, a 27-year-old man was shot around 12:02 a.m., where he suffered from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

33 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left a 33 year-old woman dead yesterday afternoon. This incident took place on the 2900 block of Knox Place in Southeast, D.C. According to investigators, “At approximately 1:24 pm, members of the Seventh District...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Rockville Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

ROCKVILLE, MD- The Rockville City Police Department has arrested and charged Najee Emani Hardy-Estwick with attempted first-degree murder. The incident took place on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Gibbs Street for the report of a fight in progress, which was then updated to a shooting. Upon...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Pikesville lake, according to officials. A report of an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake was made around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, dispatching officers to the the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive, according to Baltimore authorities. Details...
PIKESVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man dies from his injuries after being shot in the leg in NE DC

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide in Northeast D.C. that happened Tuesday night. The shooting death is the fourth homicide reported in one day across the District. This shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Jay Street Northeast. Officers were called there...
Wbaltv.com

Man shot on B/W Parkway taken to Shock Trauma

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — A man was shot early Wednesday while driving on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. State police said troopers were called around 2:45 a.m. to the southbound lanes of the parkway near West Nursery Road for multiple reports of shots fired.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Old Coffin Found In Wyman Park

(Baltimore, MD) -- There are always reports of strange things popping up in public parks, but a coffin?. An investigation is underway into the bizarre discovery of an old coffin in the middle of Hampden's Wyman Park. A woman on a hike with her dog made the discovery earlier this...
BALTIMORE, MD
