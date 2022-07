Dutch Bros Coffee is expected to open a new location in Lewisville. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee is expected to open a new location in Lewisville, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The coffee chain will be located at 801 W. Main St. Dutch Bros Coffee serves specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, lemonade and snack items. An opening date has not yet been announced. The opening is still in the early stages of planning, according to Dutch Bros officials. www.dutchbros.com.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO