ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Big Greasy Codeword: Dave Matthews Band

3wv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article3WV has your chance to win tickets to see the LEGENDARY Dave Matthews Band at the Veterans United Home Loan AMPHITHEATER in Virginia Beach on Saturday, July 23rd!. Then enter the codeword at 3wv.com and you’ll be entered to win a pair of tickets to JAM and see the Dave Matthews...

3wv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

CookieChris Opening In Williamsburg July 22

WILLIAMSBURG-A Warhill High School student will open his first storefront for his cookie business on Friday, July 22. Chris Knight, Jr., 16, is set to hold a soft opening for his cookie shop, CookieChris, at 11am at 1408 Richmond Rd. The new bake shop will occupy the space that was formerly Cakes by Tawanda.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Tiffany Nicole Cake of Norfolk, July 10

Tiffany Nicole Cake, 33, of Norfolk, VA passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Born on May 23, 1989 in Chesapeake, VA to Debra Harrison Cake and Richard D. Cake. Tiffany was a painter, cook, pastry chef, server, and tattoo artist. She loved to sketch and draw when she was not spending time with friends and family. Tiffany was a talented and smart young lady that danced to her own tune.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Entertainment
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
City
Virginia Beach, VA
cartercountytimes.com

Parody page causes Smithfield panic￼

A post on the satirical Facebook page Graysun KY, announcing the eminent closure of the Smithfield plant in Grayson, had staff and community members in a panic last Thursday as well-intending people spread the false information via social media and text messages to employees. The scare started with a post...
GRAYSON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
WAVY News 10

Virginia Living Museum announces passing of Freckles the rare calico lobster

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – More than a year after taking in Freckles the lobster, the staff at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) in Newport News has announced his passing. Freckles, an incredibly rare Calico lobster, arrived at VLM last year after he was discovered in a shipment at a Manassas Red Lobster restaurant. Only 1 in 30 million lobsters have his special shell, which is caused by a problem with DNA coding.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Virginia is for lovers, and we can guarantee that you’ll love living in Virginia Beach, VA. In addition to its gorgeous beaches and fun water activities, Virginia Beach offers a pretty amazing lifestyle. Residents can’t get enough of the mouthwatering dining options, growing craft beer scene (you’ll even find a deliciously inventive pineapple IPA here), miles of farmland and creative atmosphere (think colorful murals, sculptures, museums and performing art venues). Plus, finding a great career comes easily for residents in Virginia Beach, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cbs17

Gator found in a Virginia swimming pool

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A gator that disappeared from a local traveling zoo in Chesapeake several weeks ago was found chilling down the road in a swimming pool. Fittingly named Splash, the young gator was found in the backyard pool off Taft Road on Friday, just a few houses down.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jam#Wwwv 97 5 Lrb 3wv#The Dave Matthews Band
odu.edu

Old Dominion University announces selection of Alicia Monroe, M.D., to serve as Chief Integration Officer

Monroe, who comes from the Baylor College of Medicine, will coordinate efforts to establish an academic health sciences center with EVMS and Sentara Healthcare. As part of a comprehensive, ongoing effort to establish an academic health sciences center with Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in partnership with Sentara Healthcare, Old Dominion University has selected Alicia Monroe, M.D., to serve as its Chief Integration Officer and Senior Advisor to the President, effective Sept. 6, 2022, for a two-year period throughout the planning and implementation process. In this role, Dr. Monroe will lead the University's Integration Management Office by providing oversight and support of the continued and critical work with EVMS, as well as other partners, to strengthen health-focused academic program offerings, world-class research in both existing and new specialty areas, and state-of-the-art clinical care, as well as expand the workforce pipeline for needed health care workers.
NORFOLK, VA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Planning a trip to Virginia? Well, you’re going to want to save time in your itinerary to delve into all the best things to do in Virginia Beach. It’s not just all about beautiful beaches at this East Coast gem—although they are stunning!. If you’re into dazzling...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Associated Press

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Archaeologists in Virginia began excavating three suspected graves at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches on Monday, commencing a monthslong effort to learn who was buried there and how they lived. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg, the colonial capital of Virginia. Members initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating. A total of 41 apparent burial plots have been identified. Most are 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 1.8 meters) long and up to 2 feet (0.61 meters) wide. The soil is discolored in places where holes were likely dug and filled back in. Only one grave appears to be marked, with an upside-down empty wine bottle. Before excavations began Monday, a private blessing was held.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WTKR News 3

Portsmouth DMV closing temporarily for renovation July 23

PORTSMOUTH V.a – The Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center (CSC) will close temporarily for an interior renovation Saturday July 23, 2022. During the process of the renovation, customers have access to many alternative, convenient service options to conduct business with DMV. Renovations to the Portsmouth CSC include a new...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
princessanneindy.com

Elections: Branch faces Kowalewitch, Porterfield, Remick in crowded race for Virginia Beach council District 6

VIRGINIA BEACH — City Councilmember Linwood Branch, who was appointed last year to represent the Lynnhaven District and formerly represented the Beach District, faces three candidates in this year’s race to represent the newly created District 6. They are Richard “R.K.” Kowalewitch, a businessperson who has sought office...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Local mortuary worker advances

Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. has announced that senior service technician Richard Heath Jackson has graduated with honors from Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) in Elizabeth City with a bachelor of science degree in Christian ministries and biblical studies. “Jackson was also the recipient of the MACU ‘Christian Ministry Award’ for exhibiting...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Drexler’s Wood Fired Grill Opens In Phoebus

HAMPTON—Eric Drexler, chef and owner of the newest addition to the Phoebus food scene, got bitten by the travel bug shortly after he graduated from high school. He had moved to the Outer Banks to be closer to the surf and sand but was enticed to visit Costa Rica by a couple of friends. His travels around the world are now what fuel his passion and recipes for the dishes he offers at the new Drexler’s Wood Fired Grill.
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy