Man life-flighted after Pinedale assault

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo reported that PAUL MCCOWN, 33, of Lander, was sentenced on July 5, 2022, by Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper, on four counts of wire fraud in relation to pandemic relief programs administered by the Wyoming Business Council and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and three counts of wire fraud in relation to money fraudulently obtained from Ria R Squared, Inc., the proceeds of which were used in part to repay the Wyoming Business Council. McCown was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment to be followed by three.
Comments / 0