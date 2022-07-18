Man life-flighted after Pinedale assault

PINEDALE — A 25-year-old Big Piney man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault after another man was injured behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale. On July 10 at around midnight, Sublette County dispatch received a call about a male subject who was injured behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Sublette County EMS responded to find two off-duty EMS staff on scene already tending to the injured male. He was transported to the Pinedale Medical Clinic and was later flown to EIRMC in Idaho Falls for further care, according to a press release from the SCSO.

1 DAY AGO