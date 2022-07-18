ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Russia opens its first state cybersports school for 'fighters of the virtual stadium'

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Students will have to be able to run 3km in 15 minutes as well as kick ass at DOTA 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBgoP_0gjnRxRR00
(Image credit: Team Liquid)

The regional government of Novosibirsk recently announced it was opening the first state 'cybersports school' in Russia, via its official Telegram channel. "Dozens of athletes" are already enrolled, and classes in DOTA 2 and League of Legends have begun for children over the age of 12.

The school is based out of Novosibirsk's Olympic Reserve Shooting School, and the standards for entry aren't necessarily what you expect. Potential entrants are screened according to their abilities in both videogames and physical sports. Any man who wants to enrol at the highest levels of esports training must be able to run 3km in under 15 minutes, do 33 sit-ups and 25 squats without stopping, and extend their fingers 6cm past their toes on a raised platform without bending their knees.

Women, meanwhile, have to be able to run 2km in under 12 minutes, do 32 sit-ups and 23 squats, and reach 8cm past their toes. Either way, I'm out of the running.

The physical requirements were set forth in Russia's "federal standards of computer sports training" which were published in January this year. Those standards also mandate that 'cybersports' (or esports, to you and me) training is divided into "general and specialised physical training" on the one hand and "technical, tactical, theoretical, and psychological" training on the other. In other words, it sounds incredibly intense, which is probably to be expected from a government school that usually specialises in turning out Olympic athletes.

In terms of equipment, the new school is obliged to provide an incredibly exacting list of gear to its students. Chairs and desks must be a certain height off the ground, monitors must be 144hz and have a response time of no more than 1 millisecond, and mice must be wired and have a DPI of 16000. Amusingly, the only detail which isn't hyper-specific is the GPU, which is only required to "work comfortably with 3D content". I suppose DOTA and LoL aren't graphical powerhouses anyway.

It's all part of the Russian government's broader effort to cultivate a domestic base of tech talent and reduce its reliance on western technology and expertise. Games are a big part of that push. It was only last week we got news that Russian devs were looking at building a state-backed 'national game engine', and this is one more part of that bigger picture. In early July, the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports highlighted the need for political and financial support for Russian "games, software, [and] modern IT solutions". By integrating esports into the Russian state's formidable (and infamous) Olympics machine, they're hoping to gin up enthusiasm for homegrown tech development and, most likely, score some propaganda victories in a few Cold War style 'east vs west' esports showdowns.

Thanks, RB.RU.

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

FIFA 23 will not have Russian teams, EA confirms

EA removed Russian teams from FIFA 22 because of the invasion of Ukraine, and it's keeping them out for '23. EA unveiled its last-ever FIFA game earlier today, FIFA 23 (opens in new tab), which will feature women's club teams for the first time ever, and the Qatar World Cup and Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in post-launch updates. What it won't feature, however, are Russian teams, as Electronic Arts has confirmed that the Russian national team and Russian club teams will not be included.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Cold War#Olympics#Video Game
Newsweek

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Another Russian Ammo Depot

Explosions lit up the night sky as Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed yet another Russian ammunition depot. This fits the ongoing Ukrainian strategy of targeting Russian ammunition warehouses in recent weeks. Their goal is to deprive the Russian forces of the valuable ordnance they need to continue to carry out their...
MILITARY
The Drive

Mysterious Pod Carried By Air Force Reaper Drone That Crashed In Romania

The MQ-9 drone that went down in Romania recently was carrying a pod similar to one on another U.S. Reaper that crashed in Syria. A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft that crashed in Romania last week was carrying a pod that appears to be similar to one that was under the wing of another one of these drones that came down in Syria nearly two years ago. Even now, this pod remains something of a mystery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POLITICO

CIA director: Putin 'too healthy'

Vladimir Putin is “entirely too healthy,” CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday, throwing cold water on constant rumors that the Russian president is suffering from illness as he pursues his war on Ukraine. Burns, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, noted that his declaration was “not a formal...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
US News and World Report

Israeli Minister Rues 'Stupid' Israeli TV Report in Mecca

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli minister on Wednesday denounced as 'stupid and harmful' to Israel-Gulf ties a TV report by a journalist who entered Islam's holiest site Mecca despite a ban on non-Muslim visits and who apologised for the event after an online backlash. Israel's Channel 13 News aired a...
RELIGION
PC Gamer

Nvidia and AMD aren't thrilled about pending law that stands to give Intel $20+ billion

The US Senate has finally voted to move along with legislation that provides billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for semiconductor manufacturing in the US. In its current form, the CHIPS Act is a slimmed-down version of the bill introduced last year that has since stalled in Congress (opens in new tab) (though the name, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, is definitely still a mouthful). This new iteration of the CHIPS Act looks like it may pass by the end of the month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Sri Lanka 'can't get out of crisis without China,' analyst says

Sri Lanka won't be able to resolve its debt restructuring problems without help from China as the country teeters on the brink of economic collapse, according to analysts. "You can't get out of this crisis without China," Umesh Moramudali, lecturer at University of Colombo told CNBC on Tuesday. "China needs to agree to restructure its debt, which is not their usual path to take."
MARKETS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy