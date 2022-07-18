ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois man’s drones give auto racing fans a new bird’s-eye view

By COLLEEN SCHRAPPEN St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLINSVILLE — Ian Maue chases race cars. The 20-year-old from Collinsville launched his business, Metro East Drone Aerials, after his first semester of college. He’s paying for school by tailing stock cars with his tiny aircrafts, producing snippets of video that give a bird’s-eye survey of the high-octane...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Transportation officials seeking ideas on future of electric vehicles in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The state's transportation department will have a virtual meeting next week to help guide its plans for electric vehicles. Comments received during the 6 p.m. July 28 session will help the Illinois Department of Transportation develop a statewide plan for creating and supporting a network of charging stations along major corridors. The plan will be required as part of $148 million in funding the state anticipates receiving through the federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Working group begins reviewing 'a number of proposals' for Decatur ambulance services

DECATUR — A working group has begun reviewing "a number of proposals" to provide ambulance services to Decatur and Macon County, city officials confirmed Thursday. “We are happy with the quantity and quality of the interest and proposals we have received so far,” said city manager Scot Wrighton. “These are high-quality regional ambulance companies and we are confident they will be able to step in to provide protection for all citizens of Macon County.”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur City Council approves raise for city manager Scot Wrighton

DECATUR — Crediting him with guiding city government through turbulent times, the Decatur City Council approved a raise in city manager Scot Wrighton's salary. With the 5-2 vote Monday, Wrighton's annual base salary will increase from $185,000 to $200,000, a more than 8% raise. It is the first bump in Wrighton's salary since he was hired in January 2019.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

SC attorney pleads not guilty to killing wife, son

The once-powerful and now disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son 13 months ago. Prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense said Murdaugh can't afford to post any bond and wants a speedy trial because "he believes the killer or killers are still at large." The prosecution said all evidence shows he was responsible for the fatal shootings. "The evidence in this case is substantial and it all points back to Alex Murdaugh. There is forensic evidence as well as other evidence of his guilt of these murders," said Creighton Waters, a deputy state attorney general. "Our response to that is he's wrong. And that's why a jury will sit in that jury box," defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian said. Murdaugh has been behind bars since October, charged with financial crimes and several other misdeeds that were uncovered after the killings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family's Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021. Murdaugh, 54, was indicted last week on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy