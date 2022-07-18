Boil water notice issued in Smyth County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. Several members of the commission and the county mayor have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement. Other commission members, including the chairman pro-tem, are traveling and not able to attend the meeting.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WFXR) — Less than a week after floods decimated parts of Buchanan County, southwest Virginia businesses, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies have turned out to help the people who lost everything. Early damage assessments conducted by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management estimate that 30 homes were destroyed by the flooding, with […]
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is expected to close within the next few months and Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum says the city is taking the proper steps to prepare for the closure. "The city has been working with the customers it has that bring their...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A 251,000-square-foot FedEx distribution center is coming to Washington County, Virginia, just outside the Bristol, Virginia city limits. According to a FedEx spokesperson, the distribution center will be located on Bonham Road. Sitting near Exit 7 was one of the perks for the location. The...
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has issued $4 million in loans to Dickenson County officials to help in the construction of a 96-bed inpatient substance abuse recovery center. The agencies jointly announced the venture that is unwritten by a private company. The facility will be constructed outside of Clintwood...
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan has officially suspended the city recorder following her and a former employee’s arrest. A release from the mayor on Thursday states Sheila Shaw has been suspended until further notice due to her being charged with official misconduct. Jordan specified in the release that his decision […]
It’s been a week since parts of Buchanan County were hard hit by devastating floods. In that week, the United Way of Southwest Virginia has raised more than 187 thousand dollars to help assist those families in need. That agency now says upwards of four million dollars will be needed to restore safe and livable homes for the 65 residences that suffered major damages or were totally destroyed by the floods. Monetary donations are still be accepted by the Southwest Virginia United Way Agency.
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport has closed a road near Eastman Chemical Co. as it looks toward industrial development in the area. Jared Drive was officially closed at the start of July, city officials said, and it is part of a larger project, which will include building a new road in the area.
A Washington County, Tennessee man died from his injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 in the Exit 13 area. A preliminary review by Johnson City police said a car driven by Gary E. Franklin of Fall Branch went off of the highway into a ditch line flipping several times and ejecting Franklin from the vehicle.
After the second bout of severe flooding in a year left more than 100 structures damaged across Buchanan County, Virginia, local residents and nearby citizens are left wondering why exactly the county is prone to such disasters.
BRISTOL, Va. — FedEx Ground is planning to open a 251,000-square-foot distribution center on Bonham Road in the Exit 7 area, just outside the Bristol city limits in Washington County. The company is entering into a lease agreement for a new distribution station, said Dave Hill, media relations for...
Buchanan County, Va — Donations and clean-up efforts are still underway for Buchanan County following devastating flooding. Food and toiletries have been donated as well as time to offer services like health care. The Health Wagon rolled into Buchanan County to offer services such as tetanus shots, COVID vaccines,...
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Traffic changes will be taking place in downtown Abingdon, according to town officials. Due to the construction of the Washington County Courthouse, Court Street will only have one-way access. Drivers will notice the change at the section of Main Street and Valley Street. The rest...
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Mountain City recorder and a former bookkeeper have both been charged following a Tennessee Comptroller's investigation. Former bookkeeper Donna Nelson and current recorder Sheila Shaw have both been charged with official misconduct. Nelson has also been charged with theft over $2,500. The...
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Mountain City recorder and a former city hall clerk have both been arrested and charged with official misconduct, according to Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan. City recorder Shelia Shaw and former City Hall Clerk Donna Nelson have been charged. Nelson has also been...
A pilot shortage has the Virginia State Police MedFlight emergency copter in operation for fewer hours on a temporary basis. The Southwest Virginia EMS Council announced the change after being briefed by VSP which will now provide aerial coverage for the Abingdon service for 16 hours per day. The council...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — Community members in Southwest Virginia are stepping up efforts to help those impacted by the flooding in Buchanan County. “I think as soon as it happened just seeing devastation and knowing that people lost everything - it's just so important to put your own needs aside for a minute and go help and do whatever you can to make sure that the people in your community are being taken care of,” said volunteer Maggie McComas.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. Heads up! VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash on Route 620N in Carroll County is causing delays. We’re told the crash happened near the ramp to and from I-77. At this time, all north and south lanes are closed.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency agencies are still surveying the damage from Tuesday’s flood that ravaged Buchanan County, destroying homes and businesses. Once those assessments are done, the governor can apply for federal help, but some in southwest Virginia fear homeowners and small businesses might be left to fend for themselves.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A pedestrian trying to cross a road in Johnson City was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department responded to University Parkway near the Greenlee Road overpass. Police found a pedestrian had been struck as he was trying to cross the westbound lanes of University Parkway. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.
