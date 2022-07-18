ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Tutors Needed Before School Starts

By Jeff McMahon
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- With the start of the school year just over a month away, more than two dozen tutors are needed in the St. Cloud area. Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps will recruit...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

“Why We Play” Video Draws Criticism

St. CLOUD -- A new “Why We Play” video has sparked criticism from the District 742 School Board. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board discussed the new video from the Minnesota State High School League. Vice Chair Al Dahlgren warned the new video doesn’t reflect the issues facing...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Is Parking Like This A Minnesota Thing?

If there's one thing Minnesotans love, it's their space. Whether it's getting away from it all at the cabin or just buying a huge truck so people aren't sitting right on top of you. Apparently this trend extends to the parking lot. Ever noticed how Minnesotans love to leave an...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Central Minnesota Employers Adjusting to Worker Shortage

Central Minnesota employers continue to deal with a worker shortage. Gail Cruikshank is the Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says employers and organizations like hers are working to not only retain the workers they have in the community but to sell possible employees on relocating to the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Sinks to 1.8%

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate has sunk to another new historic low. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 1.8 percent in June, which is a new record low since it has been tracked in 1976. Meanwhile, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Clearwater Native Prepares for Miss USA Pageant

UNDATED -- A local woman is preparing to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant. Madeline Helget, a native of Clearwater and Annandale High School graduate, is Miss Minnesota USA. She’ll travel to Reno in October to compete for the crown. This has been something I've been dreaming...
CLEARWATER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#Tutoring#Early Learning Corps
103.7 THE LOON

Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Halo! Minnesota Woman Accomplishes This First In The US Navy

Meet Lt. Amanda Lee, F/A-18 Demonstration Pilot, was raised in Mounds View and went to college in Duluth. She also worked for UPS and decided that she wanted to join the Navy. She then graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in 2007 and then became an Aviation Electronics Technician, which led her to be selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
103.7 THE LOON

Atlas Needs A Home And Best Friend

Meet Atlas!! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Because of this, little is known of his past. He is a smart and curious boy! He is extremely treat-motivated and attentive. He already walks well on a leash and knows "sit" Atlas would love to learn more to earn "T-R-E-A-T-S" and praise. Ask us about GoodPup training!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Legion Baseball Scores And Schedule – July 22nd, 2022

The Foley Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sartell Legion, backed by five timely hits, including two home runs and a double. The game was tied in the top of the fifth when the Foley legion got a huge two run home run. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher, lefty Ryan Chmielewski. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.
FOLEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Staffing Shortages Causing Adjusted Hours For Local Pharmacies

ST. CLOUD -- As staffing shortages continue to affect the healthcare industry, pharmacists are the latest group to be impacted. Chains like Walgreens, CVS, and Coborns have had trouble staffing their in-store pharmacies, resulting in adjusted hours of operation. Sarah Derr is the Executive Director of the Minnesota Pharmacists Association....
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Sentenced on Shooting Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at another person in south St. Cloud. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Christopher Murry to 2 1/2 years in prison for the shooting incident. Murry pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in April.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

These are the Two Worst Parking Lots to Navigate in St. Cloud [OPINION]

There are two parking lots in the St. Cloud area I do my best to avoid, but still find myself in on a bi-weekly basis. My problem isn't with the structure of the parking lots, for the most part, they are perfectly fine, its the drivers that are in them. And obviously, I like the business that these lots are attached to, otherwise, I wouldn't have such strong feelings from being there so often.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy