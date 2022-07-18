Vintage Bike Show Planned for Saturday in Holdingford

The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO