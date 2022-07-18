ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdingford, MN

Vintage Bike Show Planned for Saturday in Holdingford

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
HOLDINGFORD -- You can bring your old bike to Holdingford this weekend for a Vintage Bike Show. Art in Motion and the...

The Weekender: Rock The Riverside, Music in the Gardens and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is a lot happening throughout central Minnesota this weekend. Head to Sauk Rapids for their Rock The Riverside concert, enjoy an afternoon of Art in the Gardens, check out GREAT Theatre's production of Grease, see your favorite country music artist in Cold Spring at FireFest and enjoy Music in the Gardens. Read more in The Weekender!
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Lane Closures Planned at Highway 15 and County Road 1 in Sartell

SARTELL -- Lane closures are planned for the intersection of Highway 15 and Stearns County Road 1 in Sartell. Starting Monday, County Road 1 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction through the intersection and the double-lane left turn from northbound Highway 15 onto westbound County Road 1 will be reduced to a single turn lane.
SARTELL, MN
Clearwater Native Prepares for Miss USA Pageant

UNDATED -- A local woman is preparing to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant. Madeline Helget, a native of Clearwater and Annandale High School graduate, is Miss Minnesota USA. She’ll travel to Reno in October to compete for the crown. This has been something I've been dreaming...
CLEARWATER, MN
Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
How the Town of Marty Got Its Name

The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Xcel Wants New Power Line from Becker to Marshall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy wants to install a new power line stretching 140 miles from the Sherco Power Plant in Becker to the Marshall area in Lyon County. Southwest Minnesota is home to some of the most productive wind resources in the country, while the Sherco plant is still scheduled to be retired later this decade. The power line would just use Xcel's current grid interconnections at its massive Sherco power complex in Becker.
BECKER, MN
Bergstrom Gives Update on Pleasantview Transition

SAUK RAPIDS -- The change over from the old Pleasantview to the new building is full steam ahead this summer. The old building has been knocked down and is just a pile of rubble. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says they are still on track with their timeline. Right now...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Bicycles
Arts
Cars
Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
One Person Seriously Hurt in Wright County Crash

ROCKFORD -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Main Street in Rockford. A semi driven by 51-year-old Todd Nilson of Annandale was going west on the...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced on Shooting Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at another person in south St. Cloud. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Christopher Murry to 2 1/2 years in prison for the shooting incident. Murry pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in April.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
35 And Over Amateur Baseball Update – July 19th, 2022

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 5 ALEXANDRIA CLASSIC CLIPPERS 4. The Brewmeisters defeated the rivals the Classic Clippers, backed by ten hits, including one double. The starting pitcher for the Brewmeisters was former Luxemburg Brewer Jason Harren, he threw 4 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Former St. Nicholas Nick Jon Hofer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued one walk.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Legion Baseball Scores And Recaps – July 21st, 2022

The Sartell Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Cold Spring Legion, backed by nine hits. The Sartell starting pitcher was Tory Lund, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Acker threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, and he issued two walks. Righty Drew Geiger threw 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.
SARTELL, MN
SJU Awarded Major Grant

COLLEGEVILLE -- The St. John’s School of Theology has picked up a major grant. The Lily Foundation’s ‘Pathways to Tomorrow’ Initiative has awarded the School of Theology A $5,000,000 grant to help develop a program to deliver the latest training and resources to churches nationwide, especially in rural areas.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Becker Looking for Economic Development Coordinator

BECKER -- The city of Becker is looking for an Economic Development Coordinator. At Tuesday night's meeting, the Becker city council approved the job description and advertising budget for a new Economic Development Coordinator. City Administrator Greg Lerud explains the new position will be the point of contact for new business in the city.
BECKER, MN
