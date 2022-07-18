When is the FIFA 22 Futties Best Of Batch 2 coming?

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray and compete for Team Europe in this year’s Laver Cup.Europe’s dream line-up, captained by Bjorn Borg, will take on John McEnroe’s Team World in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup at London’s O2 stadium from September 23-25.It will be the first time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will appear in the tournament since 2018 in Chicago.Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe lineup at Laver Cup London 2022.Full story: https://t.co/PcYxfwgZYA pic.twitter.com/GbfrEkXluK— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) July...
