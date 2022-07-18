Crews put out car fire in Cortlandville

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State wants to hear from farmers. Governor Hochul, State Officials, and agricultural industry leaders launching a statewide tour today to speak with farmers and constituents about how to best aid and sustain the farming industry going forward. They will hear from the people with boots on the ground to help inform the State’s priorities for critical funding and policy changes.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO