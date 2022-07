HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, July 18, Quentin Jerles Perkins, of Montezuma, was arrested after Houston County Sheriff’s Officers breached one of several hotel rooms he was renting. His arrest comes after several warrants for crimes such as kidnapping, false imprisonment and simple battery, all in Houston County. The sheriff’s office’s warrant division had been working for nearly two months to apprehend him.

