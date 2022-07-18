ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

Two injured after semi-truck crash; OSP investigating

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEET HOME, Ore. -- Two people were hurt Friday after a semi-truck went off the road on Highway 20 near Sweet Home, authorities say. Oregon State Police said at about...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

 

kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Road Rage from the Coast, July 21

Investigators are updating the description of the suspect vehicle as well as releasing a third photo. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006. We are releasing the name of the victims in this case. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson (45). The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury (46). Original release – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man drowns on evening swim in Waldo Lake

WALDO LAKE, Ore. -- A man drowned in Waldo Lake last night after going for a swim and losing track of his boat, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said they received a call about a missing person in Waldo Lake at about 7:50 p.m. on July 20. Officials say as deputies and search & rescue personnel were on the way to the scene, they were told the person had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders. The LCSO says bystanders administered CPR until medics arrived and also administered CPR, but the man did not survive.
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Three cars involved in Main Street crash Wednesday

A three-car crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon resulted in no injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 12:11 p.m. to the crash on Main Street just west of Landmark Drive. Saalsaa said a lot of fluid ended up on the ground from the incident and a cleanup was required. During the operation, officials had to close westbound Main Street for approximately 30 minutes.
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Crash, Hwy. 20, Linn Co., July 19

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road coming to rest near the Santiam River. The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey (41) of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. His juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by life flight to a Portland hospital. The driver of the CMV displayed signs of impairment. OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16, 2022. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

RV fire damages two homes in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire put out a house fire on Haig Street in Eugene that was also threatening nearby trees earlier today. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. today, July 20. Officials say crews arrived to find an RV completely engulfed in a fire that was beginning to spread to two homes and nearby trees. Despite the fire’s spread, officials say firefighters were able to contain it shortly after showing up, and had the fire entirely extinguished a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Burglar captured with community assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A string of calls and reports from local community members helped lead to the arrest of a man suspected in a burglary on Summit Boulevard yesterday, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1:20 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a reported...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

kezi.com

kezi.com

Police ask for help identifying threatening suspect in bookstore thefts

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for help finding a person suspected in multiple thefts. Eugene police say the suspect has been stealing items from a local bookstore. They add that the suspect recently threatened to use a weapon while committing his crimes. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s with average height and build, reddish hair, full sideburns and a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

kezi.com

World Athletics Games mascot head stolen

EUGENE, Ore. -- The head of Legend the Bigfoot, the mascot for the World Athletics Championship games, is missing after it was stolen on Monday, the University of Oregon said. On Monday, July 18, the head of Legend the Bigfoot’s mascot costume was stolen after the conclusion of his appearance at Oregon22. University of Oregon police say they were able to identify a person of interest based on photographs taken of stolen items.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Linn County meth dealer gets federal prison time

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who sold methamphetamine and a gun to an undercover federal agent in 2019 has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, law enforcement officials say. According to court documents, law enforcement learned in August 2019 that Roger Lee Bishop, 56, of Sweet Home was...
LINN COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

