Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Plan To Have A 'Bigger' Wedding For Family & Friends, Spills Insider

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
Source: "ON THE JLO" NEWSLETTER

From red carpets outfits to music videos, Jennifer Lopez is known for always going all out — which is why some were surprised when she and Ben Affleck decided to tie the knot in a small ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 17.

The bride, 52, simply wore a "dress from an old movie" while the actor, 49, donned a jacket plucked from his closet, and after they exchanged vows, they took photos in a pink Cadillac and headed back home.

Lopez insisted the night was "exactly what we wanted," though a source noted to PEOPLE that the newlyweds do "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

Source: mega

The duo have yet to decide on a honeymoon destination, but they seem to be in no rush. "Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," gushed the insider. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."

Source: OK!

Another insider told the outlet that the Vegas nuptials weren't as spontaneous as fans may have believed.

"They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping. They talked about it for a while. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn't want their wedding to be a spectacle," explained the source. "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

Source: mega

The lovebirds' big day was a long time coming, as they first became engaged in 2002. They eventually broke it off, explaining the media scrutiny that plagued them became too much to handle. In 2020, after the crooner split from Alex Rodriguez, she and Affleck rekindled things, becoming engaged for the second time in April 2022.

The mom-of-two referenced their up and down relationship in a post-wedding note to the the public.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," she wrote. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

