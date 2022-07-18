ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Press

Wildfire forces evacuation of Idaho casino

By By LEWISTON TRIBUNE STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDY5J_0gjnMQ7H00

LEWISTON — The Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston was evacuated because of an active wildfire north of the casino, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management's Facebook page .

The fire, which started burning late Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, was still active as of about 6 a.m. Monday and had burned about 1,200 acres, according to the Idaho Department of Lands website . Fire crews attempted to establish a perimeter to contain it, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management.

The casino, RV park and gas station were closed, but all reopened, said Kayeloni Scott, communications manager for the Nez Perce Tribe. Those places were evacuated in the early morning hours when a wildfire north of the site was nearby. Highway 95/12 was also temporarily closed, but reopened.

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Family of five narrowly avoids wildfire near Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Evacuation orders have now been lifted from a wildfire burning near Lewiston. The Express fire started overnight in the hills North of Highway 95 above the Clearwater River. It has since burned about 2,000 acres. At one point, the Clearwater River Casino and Express Gas Station...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Wondering if we’re going to have a home’: Lewiston woman comes close to losing house in wildfire

LEWISTON, Idaho – Wildfires are a terrifying sight to see, and Nez Perce County homeowner Joy Nye came close to losing her home Sunday night. The Express Fire started around 11 p.m. just east of Lewiston along the Clearwater River and Highway 95. Authorities evacuated people from the Clearwater River Casino, a nearby gas station and RV park, as well as homes.
LEWISTON, ID
nwpb.org

Idaho Rancher Fined $1200 For Abuse Of 98 Cattle

A north Idaho court has levied $1200 in court costs to a cattle rancher who pleaded guilty to charges of animal abuse. It’s a lenient sentence if you consider the punishment in Oregon or Washington. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. (Runtime 1:23) Ninety-eight of Doug Towles’ cows were found dead...
OROFINO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#Wildfire#Gas Station#Lewiston#The Nez Perce Tribe
Post Register

57-year-old Idaho man's body recovered from Clearwater River

LEWISTON, Idaho (CBS2) — A 57-year-old Idaho man has died after he went under the water and failed to surface. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the south side of the Memorial Bridge after a report that a Lewiston man, Wayne Kirtley Jr., went under the water.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy