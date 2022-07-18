Wildfire forces evacuation of Idaho casino

LEWISTON — The Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston was evacuated because of an active wildfire north of the casino, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management's Facebook page .

The fire, which started burning late Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, was still active as of about 6 a.m. Monday and had burned about 1,200 acres, according to the Idaho Department of Lands website . Fire crews attempted to establish a perimeter to contain it, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management.

The casino, RV park and gas station were closed, but all reopened, said Kayeloni Scott, communications manager for the Nez Perce Tribe. Those places were evacuated in the early morning hours when a wildfire north of the site was nearby. Highway 95/12 was also temporarily closed, but reopened.