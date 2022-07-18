ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns Add Shooter in Bleacher Report Mock Trade

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago



In this deal, the Suns depart with Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and a first-round pick for Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Phoenix Suns have been at the helm of many trade speculations, formulas and theories since Kevin Durant reportedly put them at the top of his list after expressing his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant has dominated plenty of headlines, and will continue to do so if/when he finds a new home.

However, the Suns might not just be in the market for a superstar such as Durant.

In Bleacher Report's recent piece Five NBA Trades That Can Still Happen , Andy Bailey pieced together a deal that welcomes a three-point shooter to the Valley.

Suns Acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in B/R Mock Trade

Suns Receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah Jazz Receive: Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and a 2023 first-round pick

Bailey's Reasoning: "Rudy Gobert was the Utah Jazz's full-time starting center from 2015-16 through 2021-22. Over those seven seasons, the team was plus-8.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor and minus-0.9 without him. And during Donovan Mitchell's career, it was dead even when the guard played without the big.

"When Danny Ainge traded Gobert for an historic haul that included five first-round draft picks, it was clear the intention was to rebuild, whether Mitchell sticks around or not.

"That means veterans like Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley (both of whom came over in the Gobert deal), Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic might all be available.

"With his size (6'7") and career 39.2 three-point percentage, Bogdanovic seems like a natural fit for the Phoenix Suns. Between Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, they've leaned into positionless basketball, and another dedicated floor-spacer who fits that mold would open up a little extra space on drives by CP3 and Devin Booker.

"They'd lose a little toughness and defense without Jae Crowder, but there's no question Bogdanovic raises the offensive ceiling. And in lineups with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, there's probably enough switchability to mitigate Bogdanovic's weaknesses on the other end.

"For Utah, this is all about getting a pick. With Phoenix smack dab in the middle of a title window, it shouldn't be too concerned with losing one in the short term.

"Crowder is a former Jazz player on an expiring contract. His deal coming off the books this offseason gives a little flexibility. Landry Shamet having another four seasons probably isn't ideal (the deal still works with Cameron Payne, who's only under contract for two more years), but he still has a hint of upside as a shooter."

Bogdanovic will turn 30-years-old this year and has two years left on his deal, with 2023-24 being a player-option. He's set to make $18 million each season.

