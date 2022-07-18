ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, WI

Utica home talent defeated by Evansville

By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 3 days ago

Trying to keep pace with Southeast South division leader Evansville, the Utica Association fell 3-1 to the Jays at Lake Leota Park in Evansville on Sunday, July 17.

The Jays (8-4) scored twice in the bottom of the second inning off a single and groundout. In the top of the third, the Association cut the deficit to one when Brock Wanninger hit an RBI groundout to score Jacob Sanders.

Evansville rallied with two out in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. Tyler Aasen hit a single and then came around to score on a double from Rob Dimery.

In the ninth, Derek Karlen hit a double with one out to bring the tying run to the plate for the Association. A lineout then turned into a double play, ending the threat and giving the Jays the 3-1 win.

Wanninger pitched a complete game for Utica, striking out eight. Wanninger threw 113 pitches, 77 of them for strikes and allowed eight hits.

The loss puts Utica (5-6) 1.5 games behind Fort Atkinson (7-5) for the final wild-card spot. Albion (6-6) and Cambridge (7-5) are in contention for the final spot, ahead of Utica.

Utica faces Waterloo (0-11) on Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. and resumes its suspended game against Stoughton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. The Association held a 4-3 lead before a rain delay in the fourth inning.

Evansville 3, Utica 1

Utica 001 000 000 — 1 8 0

Evansville 020 100 00X — 3 8 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Busby (W; 3-3-1-0-5-2), Aasen (6-5-0-0-3-0); U: Wanninger (L; 8-8-3-3-8-0).

Leading hitters — E: Anderson 2x4 (2B), Haakenson 2x4 (2B), Dimery 2B; U: Karlen 2x4 (2B), Hildebrandt 2x5, Woodstock 1x4.

Cambridge, WI
