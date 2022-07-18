ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Greg Sankey Calls for National NIL Standard at SEC Media Days

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — On Monday morning, the 2022 SEC Football Media Days opened with conference commissioner Greg Sankey making his opening remarks to the media members present.

Heading into this year's media days, NIL was expected to be a hot topic of conversation. Prior to last season, media days occurred just several months after NIL legislation had swept the states of the SEC, but with it came a plethora of unknowns.

This year is different, with over a year of the wild west frontier of NIL having been explored. Today, while many questions have found their answers, there are certainly still plenty of creases to be ironed out.

During his opening remarks on Monday morning, Sankey stated that he is still calling for a national solution. While he admitted that with a midterm election coming up might play a role in Congress not moving forward on NIL legislation, the issues would still be much better addressed on a national level rather than state-by-state legislation.

"The reality was, when I had that conversation in March, I wasn't looking necessarily to this Congress to be the solution just because of the timing," Sankey said. "We've had conversations with leaders from both sides of the aisles, and we'll continue to do so because regardless of what's happened recently or what happens with the election, we need a bipartisan solution for this national concept to move forward.

"If we don't, then we're going to be left not simply creating conference rules, we're going to have to deal with state laws that vary in our region. That was actually part of our conversation in Destin as well. But the focus will remain on a national solution, and Congress is the venue for that option.

"NIL is certainly poised to remain an important topic discussed by most, if not all SEC football coaches this week."

When Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went through their public spat regarding NIL and collectives earlier this year, Sankey took a semi-neutral approach to the situation, instead opting to condemn both coaches for their open remarks.

The issue between Saban and Fisher stemmed from collectives and their alleged use in recruiting, which is currently not allowed according to the NCAA's guidance that was issued earlier this year. With the advent of said collectives, enforcing NIL rules and regulations has become an issue that many institutions and fans see an an impossible task for the NCAA to oversee.

Sankey closed his discussion on the matter by calling for a national, wide-sweeping standard one final time.

"A clear, enforceable standard is needed to support national competition and the continuing ability to conduct national championships – the CFP, the Final Four, the College World Series – and every other national championship," Sankey said.

Gallery: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9ZXJ_0gjnM8Yg00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
USA TODAY

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 'would be exciting'

ATLANTA — Even at an SEC event, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has to put focus on the other coaches in Mississippi. Kiffin addressed reporters at SEC Media Days 2022 on Monday and was asked about the big personalities in coaching in Mississippi between himself and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin went out of his way to acknowledge Mississippi State coach Mike Leach as well, pointing out how all three coaches have very distinct and different personalities.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

SEC Network Analyst Predicting Shocking Upset This Season

An SEC Network analyst is predicting a major Week 3 upset within the conference. Takeo Spikes, former Auburn linebacker, is predicting Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks will upset the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 17 at Williams-Brice Stadium. “I am completely sick of the disrespect that they’re...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL. Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys. "You could...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#National Competition#American Football#College Football#Sec
247Sports

SEC Media Days: Nick Saban details 'respect' for ex-Auburn, current UCF coach Gus Malzahn

Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn used to battle it out in the SEC every year. Saban’s Alabama squad takes on Auburn in the Iron Bowl every year and Malzahn had his fair share of success with the Tigers before he was ultimately let go after the 2020 season. Now at UCF, Malzahn hsa control of one of the more solid Group of Five programs that is soon to join the Big 12 in 2023. Saban was asked if he missed Malzahn in the SEC at Auburn when speaking at SEC Media Days this week.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Highly ranked Vols WR target names finalists, sets decision date

A highly ranked Tennessee target has narrowed his focus to three finalists and now is planning to make his college decision next week. Four-star Class of 2023 wide receiver Aidan Mizell of Boone High School in Orlando, Fla., announced Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between Florida, Alabama and Tennessee, and he's set to reveal his commitment on July 29.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Former Alabama QB, ESPN analyst 'bullish' on Auburn in 2022

ATLANTA, Georgia—Don’t put Greg McElroy into the group that sees the Auburn football Tigers struggling in 2022. Returning some key players on both sides of the ball in Coach Bryan Harsin’s second season on the Plains, the former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst sees plenty to like about the Tigers as they look to rebound from last season’s 6-7 record.
AUBURN, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy