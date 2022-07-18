ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Prince of Wales says tackling climate change is ‘utterly essential’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6dea_0gjnLQ9U00

The Prince of Wales said tackling climate change is “utterly essential” as the country swelters in “alarming” temperatures.

While speaking at an open-air event to mark his 70 years as Duke of Cornwall, Charles said national commitments to reach net zero have “never been more vitally important”.

The nation is experiencing an extreme heatwave, with thermometers passing 38C, resulting in school closures, train services being cut and ambulance crews facing rising numbers of 999 calls.

The mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, by 4pm on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year, while temperatures topped 37C in a number of other places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtrHX_0gjnLQ9U00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Charles has long campaigned on environmental issues and last autumn told Cop26, the UN climate change summit, the world has had enough of talking and commitments need to be put into practice.

Speaking at the end of a garden party in the grounds of Boconnoc House near Plymouth, the prince said: “If I may so say, those commitments around net zero have never been more vitally important as we all swelter under today’s alarming record temperatures across Britain and Europe.

“As I have tried to indicate for quite some time, the climate crisis really is a genuine emergency and tackling it is utterly essential – for Cornwall, the country and the rest of the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmLrl_0gjnLQ9U00
A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, who led last year’s landmark UN climate change summit in Glasgow, has indicated he may resign if the next prime minister is not fully committed to the net zero agenda.

He said in an interview with the Observer that while it was “absolutely a leadership issue”, some of the remaining candidates in the Tory leadership race have been only “lukewarm”.

Charles also spoke of his belief in the sustainable elements of Nansledan, an extension to the Cornish coastal town of Newquay on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, the private estate of property, investments and land that provide an income to the heir to the throne.

He told the guest: “In the development of Nansledan, as well as in the Duchy’s new, regenerative agricultural practices that will help us to meet, we hope, our Net Zero Carbon commitments, we have only been able to make what progress we have by working in partnership with our tenants, our suppliers and the people of Cornwall.”

In a lighter moment, Charles joked about touring a country agricultural show with its hard of hearing chairman during one of his many trips to the Cornwall during the past decades.

He said: “There have been so many memorable visits over all these years – especially to the Royal Cornwall Show – where, years ago, and in the days of the then chairman, Sir John Molesworth-St Aubyn, who was a wonderful character and extremely deaf, I remember asking him ‘if I could visit the Bee tent.’

“After walking half the way round the showground, following him, he brought me to the lavatory tent – the ‘Pee tent!'”

During the garden party, the couple mingled with individuals from all walks of Cornish life from Duchy of Cornwall tenant farmers to charity workers and members of the Armed Forces.

Earlier, the couple had visited the picturesque fishing village of Mousehole, near Penzance, where temperatures were around 10 degrees below the sweltering 38C in London and the south-east.

The duchess told locals “This is very cool here. It’s stifling in London,” and joked “I’m using my parasol. I think I’m going to take off like Mary Poppins.”

While Camilla kept the burning sun at bay, the prince remained cool in his sunglasses and suit – buttoned at the front.

Over the coming days, the couple will tour the county and neighbouring Devon to mark 70 years since Charles became the Duke of Cornwall on the Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Prince Of Wales#Europe#British Royal Family#Uk#Duke Of Cornwall#Un
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson issues lengthy defence of his record in office

Boris Johnson used a lengthy Commons statement to defend his legacy as he prepared to leave No 10. On the final day before MPs leave Westminster for the summer break, the Prime Minister said he was “proud of our record” and promised his administration would “continue to deliver in our final weeks”.
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson faces Scottish independence referendum calls at final PMQs

Boris Johnson faced a barrage of calls from the SNP for a second Scottish independence referendum at his final Prime Minister’s Questions. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, meanwhile, claimed the people of Scotland will remember Mr Johnson’s premiership as “shameful” and “disgraceful”. The calls...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
newschain

Mourners arrive for funeral of Dame Deborah James

Mourners including Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin have begun arriving for the funeral of Dame Deborah James in London. The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Close friends and family...
CANCER
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Britain to send fresh weaponry to Ukraine to fend off Putin’s invasion

The Government will send hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons and scores of artillery guns to Ukraine over the coming weeks to help fend off the Russian invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet-era artillery will follow.
MILITARY
newschain

CGF boss hails British Triathlon’s ‘brilliant’ approach to transgender inclusion

British Triathlon has been praised for being ‘true to itself’ over the issue of transgender inclusion by the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation. The national governing body announced earlier this month that from the start of 2023 it will have just two competition categories for over-12s at elite and grassroots level – open and female – with the latter only open to athletes assigned the female sex at birth.
SOCIETY
newschain

Sunak and Truss must focus on cost of living and immigration – Tory voters

Conservative voters want Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to focus on the cost of living and immigration as they bid for the support of the party membership, a poll has found. The survey carried out by Ipsos found almost two-thirds of people who voted Conservative in 2019 said the two leadership candidates should be talking about the cost of living, while 53% said they should prioritise immigration and border security.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy