Aspinwall, PA

Draft ordinance limiting outdoor business activities in Aspinwall moving forward, public input sought

By Michael DiVittorio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspinwall officials want to hear from business owners and others as they consider an ordinance limiting outdoor dining and other business activities. A draft ordinance of what is being called “hours of operation” is expected to be circulated this month to shops and the Aspinwall Chamber of...

triblive.com

wtae.com

Building that houses city inspectors is called unsafe

PITTSBURGH — A city-owned building is being called unsafe, even though the city still has employees working there. Those employees include city building inspectors. Action News Investigates: Watch the report in the video player above. The 115-year-old Robin Civic Building was once home to Jones & Laughlin Steel, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Demolition underway at Hawkins Village in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. — Demolition continues at Hawkins Village in Rankin. The housing complex, built in 1941, is being demolished as part of a $35 million plan to redevelop the entire site. The Allegheny County Housing Authority assisted residents with relocating.
RANKIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carrie Furnace gets $7.5M in state funding to move forward with redevelopment

The site of a former blast furnace is working on a makeover that could bring a flexible technology space, light manufacturing and film production and on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania state government allocated millions of dollars to help that project along. State Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, announced $7.5 million in...
RANKIN, PA
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Vacant Undermined Land in Pittsburgh’s Historic Hill District Land to be Assessed as Potential Location for Renewable Energy

Project will explore feasibility of providing Hill District residents with low-cost energy as well as opportunities to improve efficiency of older Hill District homes. A grant of technical assistance from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is enabling the Green Building Alliance and its partners to assess environmentally compromised vacant lots of public land in the Hill District as potential renewable energy generation locations.  While working to establish a neighborhood-scale clean energy plan, this project will also explore opportunities to retrofit older homes in the Hill District to make them more energy efficient.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville prepares for annual National Night Out

Monroeville emergency services are preparing for their annual National Night Out celebration. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 in Monroeville Community Park West at Pavilions 2 and 4. There will be fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and an emergency helicopter, and members of the Allegheny County...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County judge strikes blow to 'newcomer tax'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge has struck a blow to the so-called "newcomer tax."In an order, Judge Alan Hertzberg ordered the recalculation of assessments on 750 new home sales. The ruling will result in lower assessments and lower taxes for those new home buyers.In a lawsuit, a group of those buyers accused the county and local school district of "sales chasing," immediately appealing the assessments on new home sales. Most homes in the county are assessed at a so-called "base year" rate established in 2012, but the new home buyers were assessed at much higher rates. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Three Pittsburgh neighborhoods to receive additional traffic calming measures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three neighborhoods throughout Pittsburgh are set to receive some additional measures to try and curb fast and reckless drivers, according to the city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. The three impacted neighborhoods are:. Beacon Street: from Shady Avenue to Bartlett Street in Squirrel Hill South. Bedford Avenue:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PPG Place, EQT Plaza will soon go up for sale

PITTSBURGH — The iconic, glass crown jewel of Pittsburgh is going up for sale, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times. PPG Place and EQT Plaza, owned by North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties, will be sold to help fund new ventures for the property group in Dallas, according to the Business Times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona boutique takes fresh approach to fashion-related services

Verona may not be the first place you would think of when it comes to fashion, but a recent addition to the town’s business and artistic community has added a unique set of services in Found By Flourish. Located at 550 Jones St. and just off of Allegheny River...
VERONA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of The Week: Spacious Home on 2+ Acres in Fox Chapel

Entertaining is easy in this house that features a pool with a waterfall, hot tub, pool house, cabana, gas fire pit, outdoor grill and fireplace. In the colder months, cozy up to the fireplace in the great room with library loft, or work on your car collection in the oversized garage with room for eight vehicles. The main house includes two main floor bedrooms, one with a loft, with a unique bath between them, the diamond plate ceiling and doors for the car enthusiast are a bonus! There is a private owner’s suite on the second floor, a large granite kitchen with a gas fireplace, a separate breakfast room that looks out to the backyard and a large dining room on the main floor with a game room on the lower level. The pool house has its own full kitchen, living area, bath, laundry, and loft for sleeping. Outside are covered patios, perennial gardens, and a fenced-in yard.
FOX CHAPEL, PA

