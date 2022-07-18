ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMarcus Cousins scoffs at weight concerns for Chet Holmgren in interview

By Clemente Almanza
 3 days ago
In an interview with Outta Pocket, NBA player DeMarcus Cousins spoke about No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and the weight concerns that have surrounded him.

Holmgren is 7-foot-1 and 190 pounds. His skinny frame has caused many to be concerned he will not be able to handle the physicality of the NBA.

Cousins is on the opposite side of the argument and thinks Holmgren’s weight concerns are overblown and that the NBA is not a physical game anymore.

“This isn’t that NBA. I get it, like, that’s an easy narrative to push. Once you’re good player coming into this league, they’re gonna talk about your positives and your negatives. … They said the same thing about Kevin Durant. … He’s dominated at every level he’s played at because he can play basketball. It has nothing to do with his weight or frame.

Obviously, he has to get stronger just for longevity. But talking about him getting bullied and stuff — they don’t even post up anymore. … Outside of Jokic, Embiid and maybe Karl-Anthony Towns, guys really don’t post up. I don’t think that’s a concern for me. I think he’s gonna flourish in his game. He’s an incredible talent. He’s a guy you could consider a unicorn. He’s seven-foot-plus, has every skill of a guard, can shoot the ball. I think he’s gonna have a really good career.”

Cousins has been in the NBA for 12 years now and was taken fifth overall in the 2010 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. The 31-year-old is a four-time All-Star.

