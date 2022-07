Portland paid the director of its housing bureau $87,620 and agreed to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months to get her to step down. Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the housing bureau, secured the deal with Shannon Callahan, who led the bureau for nearly four years after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appointed her to the top job. Ryan did not immediately respond to a request Thursday to explain why he thought paying Callahan that much to quit was a good use of city money.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO