Pittsburgh, PA

What are the secrets of PNC Park? We’ve got a Yinzer Backstage Pass

By Boaz Frankel
nextpittsburgh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get a backstage tour of the secrets behind PNC Park, the home of...

Yardbarker

Bengals reportedly trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium after Steelers' decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated an interesting combination of revenue and controversy when they changed the name of their home stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium this summer. Acrisure, an insurance brokerage firm out of Michigan, is reportedly spending over $10 million a year for the stadium's naming rights. To compare, the Pittsburgh-based Heinz ketchup company previously paid an average of $2.85 million per year to have its name attached to the Steelers' home.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix to celebrate 40th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An estimated 50,000 attendees are expected in Schenley Park this weekend for the 40th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Taking place July 23 and 24, the event is considered to be the nation's largest vintage street race and the only one staged on public roads.
PITTSBURGH, PA

