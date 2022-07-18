What are the secrets of PNC Park? We’ve got a Yinzer Backstage Pass

The three major professional sports teams in the city of Pittsburgh have been intertwined for decades, so it wasn't surprising to see the Pittsburgh Penguins honor Pittsburgh Steelers legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a couple of months after he announced he was retiring as an active player.
The Pittsburgh Steelers generated an interesting combination of revenue and controversy when they changed the name of their home stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium this summer. Acrisure, an insurance brokerage firm out of Michigan, is reportedly spending over $10 million a year for the stadium's naming rights. To compare, the Pittsburgh-based Heinz ketchup company previously paid an average of $2.85 million per year to have its name attached to the Steelers' home.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An estimated 50,000 attendees are expected in Schenley Park this weekend for the 40th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Taking place July 23 and 24, the event is considered to be the nation's largest vintage street race and the only one staged on public roads.
Comments / 0