Laura Muir clinched Great Britain’s first medal of the World Championships with an impressive bronze in the 1500m.The Scot clocked a season’s best of three minutes 55.28 seconds in Eugene on Monday evening.Kenya’s Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon took gold with Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia second.🥉 OUR FIRST MEDAL!! 🥉@lauramuiruns brings home bronze in the 1500m.A stunning run in an exceptionally fast final 💨#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/s4PZ29SDek— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 19, 2022Muir was involved in a breakaway with Kipyegon, Tsegay and Hirut Meshesha almost immediately as the race went out hard at Hayward Field.Meshesha was then dropped with over two...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO