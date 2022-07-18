ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's All-Time Highest Temperatures By Month

US 103.1
US 103.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades. Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by...

us103.com

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

How To Travel To Non-Legal States With Michigan Marijuana

It's vacation season, and while it's great to get out into the world and travel, you may be reluctant to leave your favorite form of relaxation behind, especially if you're traveling to a state that has yet to legalize Marijuana. Currently, only 37 of 50 states have legalized marijuana medically,...
US 103.1

Dream Big – Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $660 Million

Chances are you would make an excellent rich person. You could be mega rich as soon as tomorrow if you try your luck on the Michigan Lottery Mega Millions drawing. There is still plenty of time for you to purchase a ticket, the next drawing is tomorrow, Friday, July 22nd at 11:00 PM. If no one hits all of the numbers, the jackpot will roll over to Tuesday, July 26th. To date, this is the ninth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
US 103.1

Michigan: Birthplace of the 5-Day Work Week

It's one of the things we like to complain about the most. The five-day work week. We live for those three-day weekends, when some holiday we may or may not actually celebrate allows for a paid day off from work and a shortened work week. During the past several years,...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Superior Hobby Shops In Michigan That Will Make You Happy

Recently I wrote an article about hobby shops. I visited Owosso and discovered that they have a legitimate hobby shop in town. I'm not talking about Wal Mart or Meijer toy aisles. Sure, you can get the materials and kits you need at the "big store" or you can support a local mom and pop type of location like Dean's in Owosso. Sadly, Dean's is closing their doors after many decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Stacker
US 103.1

ABC12 Bringing Back Popular ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ to Mid-Michigan

Fans of Live with Kelly & Ryan are finally getting their wish. The popular morning show is heading back to Mid-Michigan and WJRT-TV ABC 12. Fans of the show hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were quick to voice their unhappiness back in September of last year when the long-running show was abruptly replaced with the local-centric Good Morning Mid Michigan. To be honest, people were downright furious.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Jackpot – Michigan Man Wins $6 Million On Scratch Off Ticket

If there is a Michigan Lottery record book - this Cheboygan County man is in it. The 30-year-old man (who wishes to remain anonymous) recently scored $6 million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The win is the largest amount to date that anyone in the Great Lakes State has won on a Michigan Lottery instant game.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan: Is It Putt-Putt Golf or Mini Golf? Let’s Settle This

It's amazing how many times I've seen this debated. I'm not sure if this is just a regional thing or what. In Michigan, we hear people refer to the game as either miniature/mini golf or putt-putt golf. Sure both names are technically correct, but I have seen and been in arguments over this very topic, so which one is it?
BURTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
US 103.1

MI Home on Grosse Ile Has ‘Clue’ Vibes and Incredible Indoor Pool

This home on Grosse Ile is so cool. This incredible home sits is located on Grosse Ile, which sits on the Detroit River. From the outside, it looks like a great home, but it is when you get a peek inside that you realize how cool it actually is. The home itself is a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom, 10,226 square foot structure that gives off serious murder mystery vibes.
GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, MI
US 103.1

MSP Dashcam: West MI Driver Loses Control, Launches Off Highway

A Michigan State Police cruiser caught the whole accident on video. In the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, a Michigan State Police trooper caught a wild accident on video. While driving at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Seconds after, the dashcam of a Michigan State Police cruiser filmed the car driving off the road and then launching over an embankment.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Whitmer Signs Bill to Allow Self-Serve Taps in Bars & Restaurants

Soon, restaurant and bar patrons will be able to pour their own beer. Just recently, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, sign Senate Bill 656 into law. This particular bill amends the Michigan Liquor Control Code of 1998. Bar and restaurants throughout Michigan will now be allowed to install tabletop and wall-mounted taps for customers to use.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

String of Robberies Ends Thanks to a Quick-Thinking Michigan Pharmacist

A Michigan pharmacist has put an end to a string of Detroit-area robberies by placing a location tracker in a thief's fake prescription bottle. Kristopher Kukola is accused of the five robberies, hitting CVS stores in Ann Arbor, Saline Milan, and a store in Van Buren Township twice, according to Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. He's currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the alleged incidents occurring between May 27 and July 7 of this year.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy