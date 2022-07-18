Homewood hostage suspect identified

BIRMINGHAM —Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department report that they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Rodrequiz Amison Jr. Amison was shot and killed on Saturday, July 16, 2022, while on the 200 Block of 52nd Street North. The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Talana Cherry of Birmingham. She has […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO