Homewood hostage suspect identified

A 19-year-old University of Alabama student is facing three felony assault charges after she allegedly scratched three Tuscaloosa Police officers during an arrest this week. Court documents filed Wednesday allege that officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on 21st Avenue in Alberta where probable cause was found to arrest 19-year-old Aashawnti Nye after a domestic incident there.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting at a convenience store in Ensley. Officers responded to a call of two people shot at Triple S Convenience STore on 24th Street Southwest just before 6 p.m. WVTM 13 is working to gather more information now. Get the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman for the murder of a Birmingham man over the weekend. Talana Cherry, 44, was taken into custody Monday and charged with the murder of 34-year-old Rodrequiz Amison Jr. on Saturday. Amison was found dead inside a residence in the 200 block of 52nd […]
3 CHARGED IN INTERNATIONAL FRAUD RING THAT HIT LOCAL TITLE COMPANY. Three people, including a Daytona Beach woman, have been arrested in connection to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars wired from a local title company to accounts across the country and the world – resulting in the first-ever cryptocurrency seizure by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
BESSEMER — Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate who died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday, July 17, at approximately 7:10 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 45-year-old David Daniel Sloan was serving a sentence for burglary from a 2011 conviction out of St. Clair County.
CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Carbon Hill Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Quentin Lee Earley’s last contact with his family was on July 11. He may be driving a two-door, grey 2019 Dodge Challenger. If you have any information, contact...
The driver accused of ramming an SUV through the wall of a Mexican restaurant in Tuscaloosa had a blood alcohol concentration around two and a half times over the legal limit, court documents filed Tuesday morning show. Depositions were being filed Tuesday after the arrest of 30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams,...
Formal charges have been filed against a Homewood man who police say held a woman hostage and police at bay for six hours on Friday. Jelani Adom Gooden, 25, is charged with second-degree felony domestic violence and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $30,000.
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A secret law enforcement operation during the World Games led to dozens of arrests and rescues related to human trafficking in Birmingham. The operation, known as “Operation Games STOP (Strategic Trafficking Operation)” involved Homeland Security Investigations, as well as different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. During the operation, which […]
CLANTON, Ala. — Authorities are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking in Clanton who led police on a chase into Birmingham on Monday. Clanton police said a man reported being robbed of his Dodge Charger at gunpoint by two men who showed up at his house in an Audi SUV.
