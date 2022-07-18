ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Homewood hostage suspect identified

By Jeff Wyatt
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

A 25-year-old man has been named as the suspect in a hostage situation...

abc3340.com

Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Student Charged with 3 Felonies for Scratching Police During Arrest

A 19-year-old University of Alabama student is facing three felony assault charges after she allegedly scratched three Tuscaloosa Police officers during an arrest this week. Court documents filed Wednesday allege that officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on 21st Avenue in Alberta where probable cause was found to arrest 19-year-old Aashawnti Nye after a domestic incident there.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BPD: Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting

BIRMINGHAM —Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department report that they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Rodrequiz Amison Jr. Amison was shot and killed on Saturday, July 16, 2022, while on the 200 Block of 52nd Street North. The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Talana Cherry of Birmingham. She has […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman charged with murder of Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman for the murder of a Birmingham man over the weekend. Talana Cherry, 44, was taken into custody Monday and charged with the murder of 34-year-old Rodrequiz Amison Jr. on Saturday. Amison was found dead inside a residence in the 200 block of 52nd […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Homewood, AL
Homewood, AL
Crime & Safety
volusiasheriff.org

3 Charged In International Fraud Ring That Hit Local Title Company

3 CHARGED IN INTERNATIONAL FRAUD RING THAT HIT LOCAL TITLE COMPANY. Three people, including a Daytona Beach woman, have been arrested in connection to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars wired from a local title company to accounts across the country and the world – resulting in the first-ever cryptocurrency seizure by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WHNT News 19

Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified 45-year-old man was transported to UAB Hospital on June 24 after receiving blunt force injuries during an assault by another inmate.
CBS 42

Carbon Hill Police searching for missing man

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Carbon Hill Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Quentin Lee Earley’s last contact with his family was on July 11. He may be driving a two-door, grey 2019 Dodge Challenger. If you have any information, contact...
CARBON HILL, AL
AL.com

25-year-old man charged following 6-hour hostage situation at Homewood apartment complex

Formal charges have been filed against a Homewood man who police say held a woman hostage and police at bay for six hours on Friday. Jelani Adom Gooden, 25, is charged with second-degree felony domestic violence and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $30,000.
HOMEWOOD, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

World Games human trafficking operation leads to rescue of several victims, including children, and dozens of arrests

Dozens of people were arrested, multiple human trafficking victims identified and helped, and seven missing children recovered, during a month-long operation surrounding the World Games in Birmingham. Homeland Security Investigations carried out the extensive operation as part of the World Games Human Exploitation Task Force, authorities said Monday. Dubbed “Operation...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Police crack down on human trafficking during World Games in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A secret law enforcement operation during the World Games led to dozens of arrests and rescues related to human trafficking in Birmingham. The operation, known as “Operation Games STOP (Strategic Trafficking Operation)” involved Homeland Security Investigations, as well as different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. During the operation, which […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Carjacking suspects at large following pursuit from Clanton to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple suspects are wanted in Central Alabama following a reported carjacking and foot chase, according to Clanton Police Department. Clanton Police Department says they were dispatched to the 700 block of Studdard Drive on report of a carjacking. The victim called law enforcement to report a black SUV followed him to his home and into his driveway.
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Manhunt underway after carjacking in Clanton, chase into Birmingham

CLANTON, Ala. — Authorities are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking in Clanton who led police on a chase into Birmingham on Monday. Clanton police said a man reported being robbed of his Dodge Charger at gunpoint by two men who showed up at his house in an Audi SUV.
CLANTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Numerous arrests made in weeks before World Games in Birmingham

In the weeks leading up to The World Games, Homeland Security Investigations Birmingham headed up an operation with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to minimize threats in the Birmingham area. "Operation Games STOP" focused on drug trafficking and human exploitation offenses. According to a release from the U.S....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

