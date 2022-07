Clemson lost an important figure after the 2021 season when offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left to become the head coach of Virginia. While it was a damper for the Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney was totally on board when his former assistant was about to be hired by the Cavaliers. Elliott now has to coach against his former boss, considering both schools are in the ACC. However, when speaking at ACC Media Days, Swinney was nothing more than thrilled when Elliott approached him about the opportunity.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO