SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
04-09-16-36-43, Lucky Ball: 9
(four, nine, sixteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
10-12-29-30-32, Power-Up: 2
(ten, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
5-4-4, FB: 1
(five, four, four; FB: one)
Pick 3 Midday
1-6-2, FB: 8
(one, six, two; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
6-1-0-8, FB: 1
(six, one, zero, eight; FB: one)
Pick 4 Midday
1-7-2-2, FB: 8
(one, seven, two, two; FB: eight)
Powerball
14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101,000,000
Comments / 0