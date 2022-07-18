ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Letter: Ex-Little Rock police chief justified in firing gun

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Little Rock police chief who fired his gun at an armed suspect on New Year’s Eve won’t face charges in the shooting.

Prosecutor Larry Jegley said in a letter to Arkansas State Police dated Friday that Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of force in the shooting outside a convenience store. A state police spokesman said the letter formally closes the agency’s investigation into the shooting.

Humphrey had stopped after seeing a fight among a crowd in the parking lot and was approaching the group when a 29-year-old woman shot and critically wounded a 22-year-old woman, state police said.

Humphrey then opened fire, but did not strike the 29-year-old, who was later arrested, state police said. The woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree battery.

Humphrey had been briefly placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

“There was never any doubt that Chief Humphrey’s use of force while patrolling with his officers on New Year’s Eve was the prudent course and well within the law and the department’s use of force policy,” Mike Laux, an attorney for Humphrey, said in a statement Monday.

Humphrey, who was hired as chief in April 2019, retired in May after a rocky tenure marked by clashes with the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police and lawsuits over promotions, disciplinary cases and other issues. A national search is being conducted for his replacement.

Humphrey had previously served as police chief in Norman, Oklahoma, and Lancaster, Texas.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KARK 4 News

Benton mother facing charges in death of 3-year-old son

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police say a woman in custody facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old child. According to Benton Police Department, 31-year-old Nneka Seville of Benton is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of her son back in February, with additional charges expected. The Benton...
BENTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arkansas State Police#Lawsuits#Violent Crime
KATV

Homicide investigation underway after man dies at Little Rock hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Authorities were investigating a homicide that happened in Little Rock Tuesday, police reported. Officers were alerted after a man showed up at Arkansas Children's Hospital just after 10 p.m., according to police. The victim was provided medical attention but later died due to his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Hopkins County Crash Victim Identified

The DPS has identified the person killed in a single vehicle 18-wheeler crash Saturday on I-30 near Saltillo as 58-year-old Ronald Earvin of North Little Rock. State Troopers report that he ran off the road, went airborne into a creek, and struck a culvert. He was extracted from the wreckage and pronounced at the scene.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FOX 16 News

Jacksonville police say fight between couple ends with gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said a fight between a couple led to gunfire outside of their home while two small children were inside. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Northeastern Avenue at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. After arriving on the scene, officers said Elijah McDonald and his wife Jessica had been shooting at each other.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy