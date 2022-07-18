NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash4Life
07-20-22-30-46, Cash Ball: 3
(seven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty, forty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Double Play
06-15-16-17-29-36
(six, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Pick 6 Lotto
09-17-20-24-28-41
(nine, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2,200,000
Powerball
14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101,000,000
Pick 3
1-6-6, Fireball: 6
(one, six, six; Fireball: six)
Pick 4
2-0-3-9, Fireball: 6
(two, zero, three, nine; Fireball: six)
Cash 5
01-09-10-39-43, Xtra: 2
(one, nine, ten, thirty-nine, forty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Midday Pick 3
5-2-6, Fireball: 7
(five, two, six; Fireball: seven)
Midday Pick 4
6-5-0-4, Fireball: 7
(six, five, zero, four; Fireball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
