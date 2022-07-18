MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
03-04-07-15-35
(three, four, seven, fifteen, thirty-five)
Lucky For Life
04-09-16-36-43, Lucky Ball: 9
(four, nine, sixteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: nine)
Poker Lotto
QC-KH-3C-5D-4H
(QC, KH, 3C, 5D, 4H)
Midday Daily 3
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
Midday Daily 4
4-9-5-4
(four, nine, five, four)
Daily 3
4-7-5
(four, seven, five)
Daily 4
0-0-9-6
(zero, zero, nine, six)
Fantasy 5
03-09-16-25-26
(three, nine, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
02-03-05-16-17-19-25-27-32-33-36-47-48-51-58-61-62-63-66-70-74-77
(two, three, five, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
Powerball
14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101,000,000
