Washington State

Online, In-Person School Registration Set for Today in Washington

wwbl.com
 3 days ago

Online Registration for returning students in Washington Community Schools opened in Skyward Family Access...

www.wwbl.com

wwbl.com

Evansville Schools End Free Lunch for All

Parents in Evansville are learning if they are going to have to pay for their kids’ lunches this year. The city’s school corporation has sent letters home to parents informing them that the free-lunch-for-all program that started during the coronavirus pandemic is ending. The announcement means some families...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wwbl.com

Bill Taylor, 79, Washington

Billy “Bill” E. Taylor, 79, passed away peacefully at his residence at 11:30 p.m. on July 16, 2022. Bill was born on May 20, 1943 in Greensburg, IN, the son of Ralph and Letha (Bergen) Taylor. He married Phyllis R. Connall on December 16, 1962. Bill was a...
WASHINGTON, IN
wwbl.com

Road Closure Planned for State Road 550 in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 550 near Bruceville in Knox County is scheduled to be closed Wednesday for an emergency culvert replacement near the intersection of 550 and US 41. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour is...
BRUCEVILLE, IN
wwbl.com

Washington Police Investigating Dollar General Burglary

The Washington Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred overnight at the Dollar General on Highway 57 South. If you have any information regarding the burglary, contact Central Dispatch at 812-254-1060 or ccornelius@washingtonin.us.
WASHINGTON, IN
wwbl.com

Military Vehicle Processing Facility Request Denied by Knox County BZA

The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals has unanimously rejected a request for a military vehicle processing facility at the corner of Old U.S. 50 and Mount Zion Road. Metallum Recycling, LLC requested a special exception for the facility. Several neighbors spoke against the special exception citing safety, noise, environmental,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wwbl.com

Counterfeit Bills Circulating in Sullivan Co.

First Financial Bank has notified the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce of counterfeit/fake currency making its way through the county again. There were two separate incidents. One was a $20.00 bill and another a $100.00 bill. Both bills stated they were motion picture money and not legal tender. Businesses are...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Emma Elkins Named 2022 Knox County 4-H Fair Queen

Emma Elkins was named as the 2022 Knox County 4-H Fair Queen in ceremonies Monday night at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Elkins is the daughter of Eric and Dawn Elkins. She won the title over six other contestants. Kyla Wolfe was first runner-up, with Tori Candler as Second Runner-Up. Third...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Washington, Indiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to 46 Months in Federal Prison

A 26-year-old Washington man was sentenced Tuesday to 46-months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Prohibited Person and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. During a traffic stop by Washington Police in May of 2021 police searched the vehicle of Matthew...
WASHINGTON, IN
wwbl.com

Daviess Co. Arrests

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee woman early Tuesday morning for Domestic Battery and Possession of Marijuana. 41-year-old Natalie Mundy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $250 bond. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Lindsey Inboden of Lawrenceville, Illinois Monday on a warrant...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wwbl.com

Road Closure Scheduled for State Road 159 in Sullivan Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 159 near Pleasantville in Sullivan County is scheduled to be closed Monday. (July 25th) State Road 159 south of Dugger will be closed for a culvert replacement project. During the closure, crews will replace a bridge on the roadway with a box...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

State Road 54 Reopened in Greene Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 54 in Greene County has been reopened to traffic after being closed east of Ridgeport for an emergency pipe replacement. A concrete pipe had begun to fail, and a void was discovered under a portion of the road.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wwbl.com

Washington Burglary Under Investigation

Washington Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Monday night or Tuesday morning at the Washington Country Club/Ace’s Restaurant. Police say they are currently waiting for further review of video there and in the area. Of the items taken was a golf bag belonging to Roy “Skip” Pace....
WASHINGTON, IN
wwbl.com

Clinton Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Sullivan Co.

A Clinton, Indiana man is facing charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery in the stabbing of a Sullivan man. 40-year-old Dustin Wheeler is accused of stabbing a man at 110 West Graysville Street in Sullivan Wednesday morning. The victim was taken by a family member to Sullivan County Community...
SULLIVAN, IN
wwbl.com

Diane Pahmeier, 58, Westphalia

Diane M. (Getchell) Pahmeier, 58, of Westphalia, IN, passed away Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022 at I.U. Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. Diane was born June 24, 1964 in Antigo, WI the daughter of Laura Forbes Mathews and Jerry Getchell. She was raised in Bicknell by her mother and father Laura and Jessie Mathews. She was a graduate of North Knox High School, Vincennes Beauty College, and she worked as a special education paraprofessional in the North Knox School System. She attended Salem United Church of Christ, held memberships in the VFW Auxiliary, French Club Auxiliary, was active in the Girl Scouts for over 35 years starting as a Girl Scout then becoming a Leader. She was a formal member of the International Bingo Club, going to many bingo games all over the Midwest. She married Arthur Wayne Pahmeier on April 20, 1985, and they made their life together for over 37 years.
WESTPHALIA, IN

