ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Center for Gender Health offers healthcare services for transgender adults

By Darren Kramer
WTNH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare has launched a center specifically for transgender adults....

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 1

max
3d ago

It’s absolutely unacceptable to spend any taxpayer dollars on supporting groomers. And that’s what trans people are they are literally grooming children. That’s the whole point of this social contagion they’ve created

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses the warning signs a of a brain tumor

(WTNH) – About 90,000 people in this country will be diagnosed with a brain tumor this year. It’s important to know the warning signs. Dr. Nazer Qureshi, the Director of the Brain Tumor Program with Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, discusses brain tumors.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

CTPL reminds residents to apply for the leave act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority (CTPL) reminded residents on Thursday that the state’s paid leave act supports individuals bonding with a new family member, through birth kinship, adoption or foster care. Workers may also be eligible to receive income replacement benefits for absences associated...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Health
iheart.com

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY!

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY! Over the past few years, a calming and informative voice on iHeartCommunities, Keith Grant of Hartford HealthCare, has shared scientific and clear advice and updates about some of the scary headlines we see and hear on a daily basis!. Enjoy our interview...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Kids learn to ride bikes in Hartford on Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A fun event took place in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The community “Bicycle Skills Day” was in full effect. Several state agencies and Connecticut Children’s helped put on the event at the Fresh Wish Museum School. Some kids learned to ride a bike while others got a chance to test out an obstacle course.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: Fire ignites at former New Haven school

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at the former Strong School on Wednesday, officials said. The fire occurred around 1 p.m., officials said on Twitter. The building was vacant, but was being used by the Board of Education for storage, Assistant Chief Justin McCarthy said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Healthcare Services#Health Care#Wtnh#Racism#Hartford Healthcare
Register Citizen

West Haven neighbors startled by no-notice explosions near The Haven

WEST HAVEN — Like any normal Thursday morning, Michele Dalton was stepping into the shower around 8:30 a.m. when suddenly she heard a faint boom. Ten minutes later, another boom, one she said shook the foundation of her First Avenue home. “Things fell off the wall. That is how...
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

A Rather Unusual Graveyard Sits at a Connecticut Hospital

The odd, the unusual, the unexplained. All of it is intriguing and cool stuff to me and I found a place in Middletown, Connecticut that fits all of those things and more. There is nothing quite like a cemetery and Connecticut is full of incredible, creepy, extremely old, and historic cemeteries. The Connecticut Valley Hospital Cemetery is one of them and a big thank you to "Mobile Instinct 2" on YouTube for the heads up about it. This guy travels around the world looking for oddities, abandoned places, movie locations, and scenic views. Wow, what a cool freaking job.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
New Britain Herald

New Britain native took his future into his own hands and end result was opening his own business

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain native Antonio Gonzalez planted a seed, and from it The Canna Bio Group, a new minority-owned CBD company, would grow. “I was playing basketball in college and I got injured around 2011-2012 and I couldn’t play anymore,” said Gonzalez, chief executive officer and founder of The Canna Bio Group. “I was wondering what was going to be my career path and I actually got lucky and someone pointed me in the right direction to go into the cannabis field.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Law aimed at tackling car thefts in the state officially on the books

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A law designed to crack down on motor vehicle thefts in Connecticut is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference to announce the enactment of Public Act 22-115. The announcement happened Tuesday morning at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury. Lamont...
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Missing Waterbury teen and 8-month-old safely located

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old and her 8-month-old daughter have been safely located after being reported missing in Waterbury. State police issued a silver alert for the endangered missing children on Wednesday. On Thursday, Waterbury police said both were safely located and the silver alert was canceled.
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy