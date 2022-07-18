ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hodgenville, KY

KSP: 2 dead after crash in LaRue County near Hodgenville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died in a car crash Sunday in LaRue County, Kentucky State Police said Monday. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 1900 block...

wdrb.com

Crash Thursday in west Louisville kills 1, injures another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-car crash Thursday morning in the Russell neighborhood resulted with one person ejected from a car and killed. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at 22nd and Chestnut streets. Ellis said a car going south on 22nd Street collided with a car that had run the red light eastbound on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Deputies allege woman crashed vehicle into church while singing hymns

CENTER — Authorities in Metcalfe County responded to a single vehicle collision Wednesday morning, and one person was arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle into the side of a church. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. along Pleasant Valley Church Road. Deputies responded to investigate and discovered a vehicle...
CENTER, KY
wdrb.com

Salem man identified as pedestrian killed in Clarksville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem, Indiana man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Clarksville. John Leffler, 63, was identified as the pedestrian killed on Brown Station Way West near North Clark Boulevard. Clarksville Police officers responded to the crash around 9:57 p.m. on Sunday. Police are currently...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

No one injured after 2 homes damaged in west Louisville fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a fire that spread between two homes in west Louisville on Thursday. According to Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 2900 block of Slevin Street around 5:30 p.m. That's in the Portland neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen, bystander injured in shooting during fight in Park Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people, a teenager and a bystander, were shot during a fight in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood Thursday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement. That's off Dixie Highway near West Ormsby Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Three Russell County residents arrested in Casey County following traffic stop

Three Russell County residents were arrested in Casey County last week following a traffic stop, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 127 last week, according to the sheriff’s office, and resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Elisabeth M. Bandy, age 29 of Russell Springs, on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and no insurance; David Wisdom, age 34 of Russell Springs, on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and 33-year-old Dustin Stephens of Jamestown on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 Breckinridge County deputy jailers fired for having relationships with inmates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two deputy jailers at the Breckinridge County Jail were fired over relationships with inmates. Documents show Deputy Jailer Angela Garza was caught "making out" with an inmate in the jail's mop closet in March. Another deputy saw Garza and the inmate enter the mop closet together, thought it was suspicious and told another deputy to check out the closet. After witnessing them "making out," the document says the deputy immediately left and went to notify Jailer Tara Shrewsberry.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Bardstown Road in Larue County, Kentucky

HODGENVILLE, KY (July 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday evening July 17th, at approximately 10:15 EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 1900 block of Bardstown Road in Larue County. Post 4 troopers responded to the scene of the collision.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Multiple Deaths in Larue County Collision

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred in Larue County on Sunday evening. The collision took place near the 1900 block of Bardstown Road when 32-year-old Robert Wilson of Elizabethtown collided head-on with a vehicle being operated by 34-year-old Tessie McNear of Hodgenville. Wilson’s passenger, 34-year-old Victoria Sharp of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene, and McNear’s passenger 41-year-old Carla Parker of Sonora was taken to the hospital but later died.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

1 person dead after Kentucky State Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Hardin County

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after authorities said a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper led to a fiery crash in Hardin County. According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a KIA Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP Working on a Fatal Accident on I-65 in Butler County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is currently working a fatal accident on I-65 northbound in Butler County near mile marker 19. Traffic is currently being diverted to US231 at Exit 7. We will continue to update this story as it is currently developing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY

