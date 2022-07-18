KSP: 2 dead after crash in LaRue County near Hodgenville

Three Russell County residents were arrested in Casey County last week following a traffic stop, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 127 last week, according to the sheriff’s office, and resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Elisabeth M. Bandy, age 29 of Russell Springs, on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and no insurance; David Wisdom, age 34 of Russell Springs, on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and 33-year-old Dustin Stephens of Jamestown on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance.

CASEY COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO