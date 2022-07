Something interesting is happening when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. For some reason, the two teams are being linked in trade talks, all with speculation that forward Patrick Kane might be on Edmonton’s radar. Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now has mentioned the idea a couple of times on his show, throwing out theories that Arizona could get involved and retain salary and asking what it might cost to make this deal work, while sports betting site Sportsbetting.ag actually has the Oilers edging out Colorado in term of odds to land Kane in a deal this season.

