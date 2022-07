WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Brackets have been set for the Class A Super Regional. Watertown (20-35) is the twelve seed and will travel to the five seed Sioux Falls East in the best of three series. Watertown fell to Sioux Falls East earlier in the year 5-0 and 5-2. Game times are 4 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. IF a game three is needed, it will be 30 minutes following game two. All games will be broadcast on New Country KS93.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO