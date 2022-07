Some people who have a stroke may have increased symptoms of depression in the years leading up to it, new research suggests.Scientists say their findings indicate slight increases in depressive symptoms might be a signal that a stroke is about to occur.While depression is a common problem for people who have already had a stroke, the study suggests it is not only a post-stroke issue, but also a pre-stroke phenomenon.Our study found depressive symptoms not only markedly increase after stroke, it found people already had developed some depressive symptoms before the stroke even occurredMaria Blochl, University of MunsterStudy author Maria...

