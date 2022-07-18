ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle are the ultimate soccer moms for Los Angeles' NWSL team

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFbSE_0gjnA27U00
Jennifer Garner (left) and Glennon Doyle pass out orange slices at an Angel City FC home game. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for Angel City FC
  • Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle are members of Angel City FC's star-studded ownership group.
  • The actress and bestselling author have become "Official Soccer Moms" for the LA-based NWSL club.
  • Garner and Doyle hand out orange slices, tie bows in players' hair, and give pep talks to the team.

Their not like regular soccer moms; they're cool soccer moms.

Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle have taken on an active role along the sidelines for Angel City FC — the Los Angeles-based National Women's Soccer League franchise they both invested in two years ago.

The famed actress and bestselling author have teamed up as the "Official Soccer Moms" for the first-year team and its roster of superstars. The pair have been spotted handing out orange slices after home games, high-fiving players as they take the field, and even sporting T-Shirts announcing their soccer mom designations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3eiH_0gjnA27U00
Garner wears an official ACFC soccer mom T-Shirt and button. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for Angel City FC

In Instagram reels posted in tandem following Angel City's recent 2-1 victory against its California rival, the San Diego Wave, the duo can be seen knotting players' shoe laces and tying bows into their hair. They also offered a quick pre-game pep talk to the team, in which Doyle promised "that we love you no matter what happens on the field."

"We want you to stay hydrated, have a casserole — some peanut butter for energy," the "13 Going on 30" actress added.

They also acquired pom poms to act as makeshift cheerleaders as they stood on the sidelines. And, at one point, Garner and Doyle helped escort team superstar Christen Press — who tore her ACL in June — out onto the field.

—CM (@cm_carmichael) July 10, 2022

In the caption of their Instagram post, the pair explained that they're "proud to serve as The Soccer Moms for the warrior players" on their squad despite knowing "next to nothing about the soccer." It's worth noting that Doyle is married to Abby Wambach, one of the greatest players in the history of the US Women's National Team.

"But we know how to tie shoelaces and bows, to cheer for and love," Garner and Doyle continued in the caption of their Instagram post. "Luckily there is room for all of us — come to a game and find out!"

Angel City players were quick to express appreciation to their soccer moms in the caption of the post. Sydney Leroux — a former USWNT star who was only recently traded to the club — said they're "hands down the BEST soccer moms. Period."

Canadian national teamer and Angel City defender Vanessa Gilles called Garner and Doyle "the cutest," while fellow Los Angeles defender Ali Riley chimed in with "see you on the 30th!" — the date of the team's next home game.

Angel City will host Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle's OL Reign at the end of the month in a clash with major NWSL playoff implications.

IN THIS ARTICLE
