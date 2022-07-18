ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Kevin McAdams Appointed President of Perdue Foods and COO, Perdue Farms

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJYsP_0gjn9iuN00
1 of 2

SALISBURY, Md., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms, a 102-year-old privately held Maryland-based company, has bolstered its executive leadership team with the appointment of Kevin McAdams as President of Perdue Foods and Chief Operating Officer of Perdue Farms, effective today. He will report to Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms.

“We’re thrilled to have Kevin join Perdue Farms. He brings more than 25 years of experience as a successful and trusted leader in the food and beverage industry with a proven track record of achieving sustainable growth and driving operational excellence,” said Day. “The complexity of today’s food and agriculture industry and our business requires a certain level of commercial and consumer expertise and a depth of knowledge in supply chain management that Kevin brings to our team. This is critical as we navigate in a more challenging climate to improve our competitive performance while upholding our core values.”

McAdams joins Perdue Farms from Jack Links protein snacks, a privately held, family-owned company, where he was President, North America (NA). His previous senior positions include President, Schwan’s Consumer Brands and Pabst Brewing Company. Earlier in his career, he held operating roles with Mizkan, Red Bull North America, The Coca-Cola Company and Frito-Lay.

“I’m honored to join Perdue Farms and look forward to building on the strong legacy and mission of the company and working closely with our very talented team to position Perdue for our next phase of growth as we consistently delight our valued customers and consumers with premium foods and services,” said McAdams.

McAdams graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

About Perdue Foods

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® CHICKEN PLUS® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. We’re recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we’ve been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They’re cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We’ve led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we’re setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-mcadams-appointed-president-of-perdue-foods-and-coo-perdue-farms-301588250.html

SOURCE Perdue Farms

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dispatch

New Eatery Brings Eastern Shore Staples To West OC

OCEAN CITY – Thirty years of nostalgia. That’s what the owners of Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack say customers can find at their new establishment. On June 16, Jeremy Brink, Melissa Bunting and Rush Stehley opened the new Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack within the Food Lion shopping center off Route 611. Paying homage to the former Captain’s Galley seafood restaurant in West Ocean City, the eatery features crab cakes, along with house-made sandwiches, burgers, salads and more.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Ward Museum closure extended, officials urge community support

SALISBURY, Md. – The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art is extending its temporary closure due to environmental concerns. The museum experienced a failure in with its HVAC system, forcing them to close it’s galleries. This was the result of all the humidity Delmarva has been experiencing, which officials...
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Food Bank of Delaware: inflation leading to increase in demand

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the Food Bank of Delaware has used mobile food pantries to help those in need. Now, officials say high gas prices and inflation are contributing to a new increase in demand. The Food Bank serves as many as 3,000 people at its three mobile...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Maryland Business
Salisbury, MD
Business
City
Salisbury, MD
WBOC

Seacrets to Open Location on Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - You've heard of Chincoteague ponies, but how about Chincoteague Seacrets?. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Seafood Shacks on Delmarva Near Pocomoke, Maryland

The beautiful thing about seafood is that it doesn't have to be fancy to be delicious. Upscale seafood restaurants are always in the spotlight, but there's nothing like a perfect piece of fried fish from a small, local shack or shanty. If steamed shrimp and flounder sandwiches appeal to you more than high-end sushi and ahi tuna, you're going to want to visit these seafood shacks on the lower end of the Delmarva Peninsula.
MARYLAND STATE
starpublications.online

Apple Scrapple at Kiwanis BBQ

The Apple Scrapple Festival Committee will be manning the Kiwanis BBQ Chicken Stand (4560 Seashore Highway, Bridgeville) on Friday, July 22. Please show your support by purchasing BBQ chicken at the stand starting at 8:30 a.m. Platters are $10 and half-chicken only is $9.50.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Day-Drinking in Ocean City, Maryland

Ah, good old-fashioned day drinking. There's nothing like sitting on the beach by the ocean, soaking up the sun, cold drink in hand. When you're on vacation in Ocean City, it's always a good time to crack open a cold one or mix up your favorite concoction. You'll find no shortage of bars in the area serving your favorite libations around the clock. Here are a few of the best places to day drink in Ocean City. Best of all, they are all located on the beach, so you can enjoy the sand and saltwater while you sip away the day.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Foods#Food Industry#Coo#Perdue Foods#Consumer Brands#Pabst Brewing Company#Red Bull North America#The Coca Cola Company#Frito Lay
chestertownspy.org

The 100th Harvest for Mid-Shore’s CULTA Cannabis

Historically, Cambridge had been home to many successful businesses, notably fruit and vegetable canneries, seafood packing houses, and related production facilities. The industries produced economic boom times and plenty of jobs for locals needing work. Those once bustling businesses have long since drifted away. Yet some vacant factories and warehouses...
Ocean City Today

Neighbors, developers spar over Ocean City Margaraitville alley request

Hearing held on request for city to abandon right-of-way Members of the public have given their opinions on the city abandoning a downtown right-of-way for a planned Margaritaville resort along the Boardwalk. And while project developers and one neighbor spoke in favor of the developer’s request at a hearing Monday,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Frontier Town in Berlin plans 107 cabin sites plus amenities

Frontier Town’s plans to develop cluster camping areas with cabins was discussed during a Worcester County Technical Review Committee meeting last week, and the plans call for an expansion with proposed sites, a public pool, and recreational areas. The plans were reviewed by the committee just weeks after the...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Delaware State Fair Back in Town for Hottest Week of the Year

HARRINGTON, Del. - It's the hottest week of the year and you know what that means: the Delaware State Fair is back in town. Food won't be the only thing sizzling at the state fair in Harrington this week. Summer is sizzling and fairgoers will feel it as temperatures flirt near 100 degrees. Danny Aguilar, the assistant general manager & director of marketing with the Delaware State Fair, is encouraging fairgoers to bring water and take advantage of cooling spots across the fairgrounds.
HARRINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
Ocean City Today

OC BikeFest dates, other events finalized in Ocean City

From OC BikeFest to a 5K to raise money for breast cancer, the resort’s fall calendar is filling up fast. At a meeting Monday, Ocean City Council members approved details for the following upcoming events:. OC BikeFest. Council members approved a memorandum of understanding with the organizers of OC...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Burgers Near Salisbury, Maryland

Whether you're craving a single patty with cheese or a triple-decker heart attack on a bun with all the fixings, Salisbury and the surrounding area has some of the juiciest, tastiest burgers you'll ever have the pleasure of biting into. If you're looking for a place to get your burger fix, check out these places in and around Salisbury you'll want to visit more than once.
Cape Gazette

Brimming Horn Meadery plans to open Seaford location this fall

Not long after celebrating its five-year anniversary, Brimming Horn Meadery is planning to expand its operations with a second location in Seaford opening this fall. Seaford City Council at its July 12 meeting approved a lease agreement with Brimming Horn, so the Milton-based business will be opening a second facility in the property at 106 Spring St. Similar to the current Milton property, it will include a tasting room, but will also be the primary production facility for both locations.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Shark Caught in Nanticoke River

NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
NANTICOKE, MD
Cape Gazette

Willey Knives: family-run business treats customers like family

Located near Route 16 outside Greenwood, Willey Knives held its annual Case Knives Customer Appreciation Day July 16, and while customers were there to take full advantage of the sale, they were also there to recognize the man who started it all. Gerald Willey opened Willey Knives in 1970, and...
GREENWOOD, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

All you need to do is look at the weather forecast to know that it's almost time for the 2022 Delaware State Fair. On what always seems to be the hottest week of the year, this year's fair kicks off on Thursday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, July 30, at the state fairgrounds in Harrington.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Cooling Centers Opened in Wicomico and Somerset Counties

Due to the extreme heat, Wicomico and Somerset counties have opened cooling centers at several locations. The Wicomico County Health Department is welcoming residents to the Wicomico County Civic Center, located at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury, which will be used as a cooling center. People are welcome to the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results, Wicomico County Races

Results were unofficial as of early Wednesday morning and included ballots cast at the polls and from early voting. Mailed-in ballots are still to be counted. Julie Giordiano, hoping to become Wicomico County Executive, holds a lead over acting County Executive John Psota in the Republican Primary, just under 54-percent to 46-percent.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy