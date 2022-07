BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man called police Wednesday to report that a driver with emergency lights on a vehicle was posing as a police officer. According to a Boardman police report, the caller was driving on Boardman Canfield Road Wednesday night when he observed a red Chevrolet Blazer approaching from behind his vehicle at a high speed. The Blazer’s headlights were flashing, and a set of white and red lights were mounted within the grille, causing the caller to believe that the Blazer was an emergency vehicle.

15 HOURS AGO