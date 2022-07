Geocachers from around the region will converge on Fulton County this week for the annual Midwest Geobash. The 18th annual event will be held Wednesday through Sunday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, north of Wauseon. It is estimated that over 1,100 people will attend. There are already over 430 campsites booked.

