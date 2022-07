The Olympic Peninsula is known for many things (the Twilight saga not least among them), but perched on the northeastern tip is a town that was once predicted to become very large and very famous: Port Townsend. At the turn of the century, the city was primed to become one of the largest harbors on the west coast. Railroads were rapidly expanding, and Port Townsend was to be the westernmost stop for travelers and cargo. But when the Northern Pacific Railroad stopped short in Tacoma, failing to link up with Port Townsend, the heyday was over.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO